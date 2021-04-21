‘Jeopardy!’ Adds LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts & More as Final Season 37 Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! has unveiled its final roundup of guest hosts for the remainder of its 37th season as George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck sign on.

Each guest host will temporarily enter into the position long held by Alex Trebek, as they step up to the lectern for one week each. The news was announced by executive producer and one-time guest host Mike Richards.

See Also Who Has Been the Best 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host So Far? (POLL) Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and Dr. Oz have all stepped in for the late, great Alex Trebek. Who was the best?

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Similar to the guest hosts before them, Stephanopoulos, Roberts, Burton, Faber, and Buck will have donations made to a charity of their choice equaling the winnings of contestants competing during their time served as guest hosts. They follow in the footsteps of Ken Jennings, Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper as well as yet-to-appear guest hosts Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: • Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pupic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

Former champ Buzzy Cohen will step in to guest host the Tournament of Champions, retiring him from competing in the future. Dates and charities for the newly-announced guest hosts have yet to be revealed at this time.

For viewers less aware of this new round of guests, both Stephanopoulos and Roberts are known for their work on Good Morning America. Meanwhile, LeVar Burton, who received strong online support for a guest host gig, is an actor known for his roles on PBS’s Reading Rainbow, Star Trek: Next Generation, and Roots. Faber hails from CNBC’s Squak on the Street and is a former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, and Joe Buck is a sportscaster known for his NFL and MLB coverage. Stay tuned for more details as Season 37 continues.

Jeopardy!, Season 37, Weeknights, Check your local listings