‘How I Met Your Father’: Hilary Duff to Lead ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel at Hulu

How I Met Your Father is (finally) happening. Hulu has ordered a sequel to How I Met Your Mother starring Hilary Duff (Younger) straight to series.

Duff will star as Sophie and produce the 10-episode comedy from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us, Love, Victor). HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will join Aptaker and Berger as executive producers, and Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer.

As fans saw in the original series with Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby with his kids, in the future, Sophie will be telling her son the story of how she met his father. That then takes us back to 2021, as she and her friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love at a time where there are dating apps and limitless options.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff said in a statement. “As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

“Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are — wait for it — legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own,” Karey Burke, president, 20th Television, added. “Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!”

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

How I Met Your Mother aired nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014. In addition to Radnor, it starred Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan. Cristin Milioti played the Mother. A spinoff first came up as a possibility back in 2014.