‘Cobra Kai’ Makes Vanessa Rubio & Peyton List Series Regulars on Season 4

Cobra Kai is promoting two of its stars for Season 4 as Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List become series regulars, according to Variety.

After the success of its third season on Netflix, the Karate Kid sequel series will be seeing more of Rubio’s character Carmen Diaz, mother to Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and love interest to William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence.

Meanwhile, List’s troubled Tory Nichols, who entered the scene in Season 2, will play a more prominent role in the show’s forthcoming chapter. Along with this good news, the series is adding two new faces to its ranks with Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien.

Young is set to play Kenny, a new kid in school who turns to karate as a means of defending himself against bullies. And O’Brien is billed as Devon, a new, temperamental karate student.

There’s no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4Ukpa — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 26, 2021

Production on Season 4 has already begun. The show’s Twitter page has teased the first script for Episode 1., titled “Let’s Begin,” written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Stay tuned for more details.

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix