'Cobra Kai': Let's Talk About That Daniel & Johnny Fight in Season 3 (VIDEO)

[Spoiler Alert for the first two episodes of Season 3 of Netflix's Cobra Kai.]

It's been a long time coming for longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and boozy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to finally go at each other. Both have multiple reason to try to kick the other's butt on the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

But in Season 3, Episode 2, which dropped on January 1, the guys put their differences aside — temporarily, anyway — to search for Lawrence's missing teen son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan). Robby is wanted by police in connection with the near-death injury suffered by Johnny's protege, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in the Season 2 finale fight.

While they're on the hunt, they end up in the middle of a big fight — one of the best the series has done — and seem to work together well as a team...until Johnny starts going off the rails (as he's apt to do), and he and Daniel start to rumble.

Check out above what Macchio and Zabka had to say about filming that fight, which, as you can guess, was anything but easy.

Cobra Kai, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Netflix