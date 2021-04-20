Wyatt Pike Releases First Single After Exiting ‘American Idol’

Wyatt Pike’s time onAmerican Idol may have been cut short, but the Season 19 competitor is keeping up with fans by continuing to share music online.

Just weeks after exiting the competition for “personal reasons,” the musician — who stole viewers’ hearts with his covers of tunes from Kings of Leon, George Ezra, Tate McRae, and more — thanked fans for their support following his unexpected departure, saying, “do stick around for more musical things soon!”

And now the Park City, Utah native is delivering on that promise in his latest Instagram post, unveiling his new original song, “Friday Nights.” Pike captioned the video of himself performing the tune, “As promised, here’s a video of my tune ‘Friday Nights’! I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! ‘Friday Nights’ is available on all streaming platforms!”

Prior to quitting the competition, Pike made Season 19’s coveted Top 12 but just days later Pike’s exit was announced on-air by host Ryan Seacrest with little to no explanation, only wishing the competitor the best post-show.

“Friday Nights” isn’t the first piece of music Pike’s shared online since his Idol exit. He also posted a brief video, calling it “Bits of Tunes.”

Keep up to date with Pike on social media and stay tuned for what’s to come as American Idol‘s current season unfolds.

