‘Ragdoll’: Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira Join Lucy Hale in AMC Thriller

The serial killer drama Ragdoll is taking shape at AMC as the network unveiled additional casting news for the forthcoming series.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, Trigonometry) have been cast alongside previously announced co-lead Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars,Katy Keene). The modern-day Faustian thriller is based on the novel by Daniel Cole with Freddy Syborn taking the lead as a writer on the six-part adaptation.

Production on Ragdoll begins in London on April 19, with Toby MacDonald and Niall MacCormick attached to direct. Lloyd-Hughes has been cast as newly reinstated police detective DS Nathan Rose, and Teixeira will take on the role of DI Emily Baxter, Rose’s boss and best friend. Meanwhile, Hale will portray DC Lake Edmunds, the unit’s latest recruit.

The series will focus on a shocking case the trio are assigned to involving the “Ragdoll Killer,” who taunts the police by sending a list of his next victims with Rose’s name at the bottom. The cops race against the clock to protect the serial killer’s intended victims while facing scrutiny from the public over their handling of the case.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucy, Thalissa, and Henry on board as three ideal leads to bring Ragdoll to life,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and Co-Head of AMC Studios in a statement to the press. “We’re excited to begin filming with our partners at Sid Gentle Films and to watch these three talented actors play off each other through these darkly intriguing and intricately drawn characters.”

The project is being executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Dan McDermott, Kristin Jones, Philippa Collie Cousins, and Freddy Syborn with Lizzie Rusbridger attached to produce.

Ragdoll, TBA, AMC