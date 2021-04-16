‘Whitstable Pearl’: Big Town Crimes Meet Small Town Detective in First Look (VIDEO)

Acorn TV is cooking up some fresh mystery and intrigue with its upcoming six-part British detective drama Whitstable Pearl.

The series, about big town crimes that fall into the lap of a curious small-town detective, is based on Julie Wassamer’s beloved novels The Witstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare. It debuts Monday, May 24, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look, above.

Centering around Pearl Nolan (After Life‘s Kerry Godliman), Witstable Pearl explores the darker undercurrent at play in the picturesque seaside English town of Whistable. After an unplanned pregnancy in Pearl’s twenties sidelines her dreams of becoming a detective, she raises her son Charlie (Rohan Nedd) and works alongside her mother Dolly (Frances Barber) to build their family seafood restaurant into a booming business.

Now, with Charlie all grown up and the restaurant on solid footing, Pearl is at a crossroads. She can’t help but feel there’s more to her future than oysters, and so she sets up her own private detective agency. When she’s asked to investigate an old friend, Pearl is conflicted but ultimately agrees to take it on in an effort to see if she can help.

When her friend’s body is discovered under grim circumstances, Pearl has a tough time accepting it’s a tragic accident. And her refusal to accept the verdict leads Pearl to Whitstable newbie, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles).

Watch the investigators bond over a desire to help people in the teaser, above, and don’t miss Whitstable Pearl when it arrives on Acorn TV.

Whitstable Pearl, Series Premiere, Monday, May 24, Acorn TV