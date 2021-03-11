MTV Sets Date for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards & Announces ‘Unscripted’ Offshoot

MTV’s annual MTV Movie & TV Awards has set a date for the 2021 ceremony. The Los Angeles-based event is slated to take place Sunday, May 16 as MTV takes time to celebrate the biggest and best movies and television of the past year. Along with announcing the date, MTV is also revealing plans for its first-ever Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED (working title).

The first-of-its-kind celebration will honor all things reality TV. Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED is described as an over-the-top, funny, and fresh night honoring the jaw-dropping and drama-filled moments from fan-favorite reality shows.

The new event is slated to take place the day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Monday, May 17 on the network. The show hosts, honorees, performers, presenters, and more will be announced at a later date. Additional details about both must-see events will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

In lieu of the normal format due to COVID-19, MTV celebrated the awards event with an expanded ceremony in December 2020 with the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the special paid homage to some of the most memorable moments in film and TV history beginning in the ’80s and carrying through today.

This @SelmaBlair and @SarahMGellar reunion at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time brought me so much joy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bk3PaWno2Z — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 8, 2020

Among the awards presented at the ceremony were GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off to Kevin Bacon, GOAT: Comedy Giant to Kevin Hart, GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, as well as GOAT: Hero for the Ages to Chadwick Boseman who won posthumously following his death in November. The event also included performances by Sia, Steve Aoki, and Travis Barker.

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 16, MTV

Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Monday, May 17, MTV