Neftlix Announces ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Premiere in ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ Teaser (VIDEO)

Selena is back! Netflix is gearing up for Part 2 of its ambitious biopic, Selena: The Series, which follows the story of famed performer Selena Quintanilla.

Officially set to return Tuesday, May 4, on the streamer, Christian Serratos, who plays the lead role, can be seen in the teaser — which also serves to announce its return — performing the Queen of Tejano Music’s popular tune “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Returning alongside Serratos are stars Jesse Posey as boyfriend Chris Perez, Noemí González as sister Suzette, Gabriel Chavarria as brother A.B., and Hunter Reese Peña as bandmate Ricky.

Along with the stage performance teaser, Netflix also unveiled key art featuring Serratos in one of the artist’s most iconic looks. Part 1 of the series debuted last year on December 4, and had nine enchanting installments.

The story opened with Selena’s younger years growing up in Corpus Christ, Texas and began to chart her success within the Tejano genre, hinting at her future success as one of the biggest Latin artists of all time. As anyone familiar with the singer’s real-life story knows, Part 2 will take a more serious turn as it chronicles the events leading up to her untimely death at the hands of fan club organizer Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), who made a brief appearance in Part 1.

Expect more family drama as well between Selena’s parents and siblings.

Below, catch a peek at the music magic, and mark your calendars for the premiere later this spring.

Selena: The Series, Part 2 Premiere, Tuesday, May 4, Netflix