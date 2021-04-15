‘Younger’ Final Season Premiere: Does Liza Say ‘Yes’ to Charles’ Proposal? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 7 premiere of Younger, “A Decent Proposal.”]

“Will you marry me?” Charles (Peter Hermann) asked his girlfriend, Liza (Sutton Foster), during Diana’s (Miriam Shor) wedding back in September 2019. On April 15, we finally have her answer…eventually.

Picking up right where the previous episode left off, the Season 7 premiere sends Diana off on her honeymoon and allows Charles and Liza to finish their conversation. But he doesn’t get the answer he’s hoping for at that moment.

“The answer is I love you,” Liza says. “But technically you’re not even divorced yet…and I also think you may be a little drunk.” While both are true, he sees this as her just “avoiding the question.”

“It is the most beautiful question I have ever heard,” she says, but first, they should both talk to their kids. “We don’t have to rush. I’m not going anywhere.” He agrees and even withdraws the proposal so now she has to be the one to pop the question.

But will she? Liza’s pretty happy where they are right now in their relationship. “If I make that commitment, it’s forever,” she tells her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar). “We can take our time.”

Speaking of time, Charles is hoping that she uses exactly that while he’s in Chicago on a business trip to make her decision. She does, after a conversation with her ex-boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella), who has seen a video of the proposal.

“What are you waiting for?” Josh wonders when Liza admits she hasn’t given Charles an answer. No matter who they’re with, they’re always going to be in each other’s lives, the exes promise. “Relationships don’t have to be defined,” he says.

With that in mind, Liza meets Charles to give him her answer and, again, it’s not what he’s hoping for. “I’ve been married and it didn’t go so well. I love you and I don’t want anything from you except your heart,” she tells him. “I want to be happily unmarried to you every day.”

“That was not the proposal I was expecting but I do know what I want, and it’s not a ride or some kind of fantasy,” he says. “I want to get off the carousel. I want a partner in life… I may be old-fashioned but I believe in marriage, and it may not have worked out for either of us the first time but I believe that it can work again.”

“And I think we’re finally free of needing to define ourselves but those rules and obligations,” she argues.

“We’re not young, Liza. And we both deserve what we really want. Thank you for letting me know what’s in your heart,” he tells her before kissing her goodbye on the forehead. (Ouch…)

But this is just setting up Liza and Charles to find their way back together by the series finale, right? Or should we be wondering about the role Quinn (Laura Benanti) might have in Charles’ life going forward? The two run into each other in Chicago — he’s trying to find another investor after she pulled her money from his company, she’s meeting with donors on an apology tour to explain why she dropped out of the senate race. And as he sees, failure “suits” her. There could be something there. Uh-oh.

Younger, Thursdays, Paramount+