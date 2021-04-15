‘The Underground Railroad’ First Look: Watch Trailer for Barry Jenkins’ Limited Series (VIDEO)

A first look trailer has been released for Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins’ eagerly anticipated Amazon Prime Video limited series The Underground Railroad.

The 10-episode drama, which is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, drops all episodes May 14.

It stars newcomer Thuso Mbedu as slave Cora Randall who makes a desperate bid for freedom after fleeing a plantation in Georgia, as you can see in the video, below.

Using the Underground Railroad — which is seen as actual secret tracks and tunnels — she travels state-by-state away from the South. But all the time she is being pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on taking her back to the plantation she escaped.

In a further twist, Cora is having to deal with the fact that her mother Mabel previously escaped the plantation, and Ridgeway is still angry about Mabel getting away and wants payback.

Will mom and daughter reunite, and how will things play out between them? Will they both find freedom or will Ridgeway capture them and take them back to lives of slavery? We’ll no doubt find out as things unfold.

The Underground Railroadalso stars Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, and Lily Rabe.

Moonlight director Jenkins is showrunner for the series, and executive producers include Brad Pitt.

The Underground Railroad, May 14, Amazon Prime Video