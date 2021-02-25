Catch a First Look at Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon (VIDEO)

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk filmmaker Barry Jenkins is coming to Amazon Prime Video with the limited series The Underground Railroad, set to premiere Friday, May 14.

You can also get your first glimpse of the 10-episode series — based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel — in the brief trailer, below.

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) bid for freedom from slavery in the antebellum south.

After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora is introduced to an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors overseeing a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the ground.

Cora is pursued by Ridegway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is further driven to find her due to Cora’s mother Mabel being the only former slave he’s been unable to catch.

The Underground Railroad also William Jackson Harper, Lily Rabe, Will Poulter, and more. Jenkins serves as showrunner and directs all 10 episodes. He executive produces with Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt, and Whitehead.

The Underground Railroad, Series Premiere, Friday, May 14, Amazon Prime Video