Peabody Awards 2022 Nominees: ‘The Underground Railroad,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ & More

The 2022 Peabody Awards nominees were announced Wednesday, April 13. The Board of Jurors selected 60 nominees that “represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021.” And among the list are some of your favorite new shows and specials from the past year, like Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, Yellowjackets, and more.

The awards honor work created for television, podcasts/radio and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, and public service. PBS leads the nominations with 13, followed by HBO (eight), Hulu and Netflix (five each), The New York Times and NBC (four), and ABC, Amazon Prime, BBC, and SHOWTIME (two each).

“Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody said in a statement. “Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them.”

“Peabody is thrilled to continue its tradition of honoring the very best in storytelling, particularly from diverse and emerging voices,” added Monica Pearson, chairperson of the Peabody Board of Jurors. “While covering a wide array of pressing world issues and powerful human themes, all of these programs demonstrate how great art and great journalism help us see truth more clearly.”

Of the 60 nominees, 30 will win during the 82nd annual Peabody Awards during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9.

Here, check out the full list of nominees:

Arts

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Children’s & Youth

City of Ghosts

Colin in Black & White

ARRAY for Netflix

Documentaries

9to5: The Story of a Movement

Attica

Changing the Game

Downing of a Flag

Exterminate All the Brutes

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

In the Same Breath

Life of Crime 1984-2020

Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day’

Mayor

Mr. SOUL!

My Name is Pauli Murray

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Procession

The Queen of Basketball

Simple As Water

Storm Lake

A Thousand Cuts

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside

Dopesick

Hacks

The Long Song

Only Murders in the Building

Pen15

Reservation Dogs

Sort Of

Station Eleven

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

The Wonder Years

Yellowjackets

News

Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year

American Insurrection

The Appointment

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol

Escaping Eritrea

The Healthcare Divide

Inside Yemen

January 6th Reporting

The Moms of Magnolia Street

Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia

No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System

Politically Charged

PRONE

‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza

Transnational

Podcast/Radio

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

Dig: The Model City

Finn and the Bell

Half Vaxxed

The Improvement Association

The Lazarus Heist

Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe

Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country

Southlake

This Land – Season 2

Throughline