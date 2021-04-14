‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Haley & Jacob Write Letters to Their Younger Selves (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 12th season is nearing Decision Day and awkward couple Haley and Jacob, who occupy separate parts of their living space, still have a lot to think over before committing for the long haul.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the April 14 episode, the duo tries to loosen things up with an exercise assigned by the experts. Will it be the breakthrough they’ve been looking for?

“Every couple is on their own, unique marriage journey, but sometimes we encourage some extra work,” explains Dr. Pepper Schwartz in the clip above. “This exercise requires each person to write a letter to their younger self at a significant point in their life.”

The goal, she says, “is to have each spouse reveal something new and vulnerable about themselves so they can connect more deeply as a couple. But will the letters have the desired effect, or drive Haley and Jacob even further apart than they already are? To refresh your memories, Haley has not wanted to get intimate Jacob, and admitted on the last episode that a past relationship in which she was controlled by her partner is the reason for her walls.

Haley takes time to think through her words, but Jacob seems less interested, finishing his writing long before she comes to join him on the couch.

Check out the full scene to see how their exchange unfolds, and don’t miss the full episode on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime