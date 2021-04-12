How Do You Think Aaron Rodgers Is Doing as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy! is well into its post-Alex Trebek run, with its fifth guest host, Aaron Rodger, heading into his second week.

The Green Bay Packer took over for Dr. Mehmet Oz on April 5. Following his premiere episode, he earned mixed reactions from viewers, with some praising his positive attitude and others noting his less refined delivery of questions.

See Also 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Dr. Oz on What He Learned From Watching Alex Trebek (VIDEO) 'I didn't have to even pass Go, collect $200 or think about it for more than a second,' Dr. Oz says of the chance to guest host.

It does seem, though, that with each passing episode the footballer is growing more comfortable. He and others just have the bad luck of being compared to two former guest hosts: GOAT champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards, who most fans agree knocked it out of the park.

Still to come? Anderson Cooper, who guest hosts April 19 through April 30; Bill Whitaker, slated to serve as guest host from May 3 through May 14; and Mayim Bialik, who has her run May 31 through June 11.

Guests hosts who have yet to set dates include Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. It’s unknown if there will be more, though there’s a strong campaign going to have LeVar Burton step in.

In the meantime, Rodgers is sweeping in charitable funds for North Valley Community Foundation, accumulating matched winnings for each game he helms. And he’s doing…OK?

Take the poll below to let us know, and be sure to leave a comment!

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings