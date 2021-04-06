‘Jeopardy!’: How Did Aaron Rodgers Do on His First Night as Guest Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy!welcomed its latest guest host during its Monday, April 5 broadcast as footballer and celebrity champ Aaron Rodgers stepped into the sought-after game show role.

Following the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek in November 2020, Rodgers is the fifth guest host to take over, following Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, and Dr. Mehmet Oz. While that’s a tall order to fill in regards to public opinion, Rodgers put his best foot forward during his first night.

Just as the show did with Couric and Oz, Rodgers’ two-week stint will see funds raised for a charity of his choosing, with the total earnings of each episode’s winner being matched and donated to the cause. Rodgers is working to support the North Valley Community Foundation, which serves to maximize the impact of non-profit organizations.

In the episode’s Final Jeopardy round, contestant Scott decided to get silly with his answer, writing, “who wanted to kick that field goal?” alluding to Rodgers’ Green Bay Packer roots. The moment definitely took Rodgers by surprise as he let a chuckle slip. Watch the fun prank below:

While we await the arrival of future guest hosts Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik, we’re rounding up some of the early reactions fans had to Rodgers’ first episode.

A couple viewers liked Rodgers so much that they hope he’ll become a full-time host.

More fans echoed the sentiment, praising the sportsman for his skills on the game show stage.

Rodgers had the full support of his fiancée and Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley who hyped him up in a sweet video via her Instagram stories, which made the rounds on Twitter:

That said, some viewers have noted Rodgers’ quiet approach, suggesting there’s room for improvement, but nothing so wrong that he couldn’t easily fix.

Another viewer couldn’t help but feel disappointed by Rodgers’ appearance, blaming a lack of energy.

While these fans have some strong opinions, we’d like to hear from you. Let us know what you thought about Rodgers’ first night on the job in the poll below. Feel free to elaborate on your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned as Rodgers continues guest hosting this week on the beloved game show.

Aaron Rodgers