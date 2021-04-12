‘Powerpuff’ Pilot First Look: See America’s Pint-Sized Superheroes as Adults (PHOTO)

Ready to see the young crime-fighters in the Powerpuff Girls as adults?

The CW has released the first look at Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup for its live-action Powerpuff pilot, which will focus on the girls as adults. (Some photos have appeared online of the girls when they were teens, wearing their Powerpuff uniforms.) See the full photo below.

The pilot, based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, picks up with the three now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent the fact that they lost their childhood to crime-fighting. But what happens when the world needs them more than ever? Will they reunite?

Bennet’s Blossom Utonium was “a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who [now] holds several advanced degrees,” according to a description from the network. But a result of the trauma of having to fight crime as a kid, she is now “anxious and reclusive.” While she wants to be a leader again, she’ll do so on her own terms.

Cameron’s Bubbles Utonium won over America with her “sweet-girl disposition.” Though she may still “sparkle” as an adult, there’s an unexpected toughness and wit underneath the charm. She cares more about being famous again than saving the world — at first.

Perrault’s Buttercup Utonium was the Powerpuff Girls’ “rebellious badass” when they were fighting crime. But underneath her tough exterior, she’s sensitive and as an adult, she’s trying to live anonymously rather than as one of the Girls.

The pilot also stars Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

The pilot was written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody and directed by Maggie Kiley. Joining them as executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Erika Kennair is a producer. The pilot was produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.