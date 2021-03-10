Where You’ve Seen the Cast of CW’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Reboot

The pilot for the CW’s live-action version ofThe Powerpuff Girls has found its Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, and if you’re wondering where you’ve seen them before, we have their credits.

The new series puts a spin on the animated classic created by Craig McCracken, and follows the girls who are now young women in their twenties resentful over the loss of their childhoods to crime fighting. Can they agree to reunite when the world needs them once more?

According to multiple outlets, Chloe Bennet will portray Blossom, Dove Cameron has been cast as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault will play Buttercup. Below, why they look so familiar.

Chloe Bennet

Before joining The Powerpuff Girls, Bennet played the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative Daisy “Skye” Johnson in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where she appeared in more than 130 episodes over the show’s seven-year run. She’s also appeared in a few installments of the country drama Nashville.

Dove Cameron

A Disney Channel alumna, Cameron’s resume includes Liv and Maddie: Cali Style. She also appeared in Descendants, Descendants 2, Descendants 3, and Descendants: Wicked World as Mal, the daughter of Disney villain Maleficent. Cameron also appeared in a few episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alongside Bennet. And she’s shown off her musical chops in NBC’s presentation of Hairspray Live! in 2016, in the role of Amber Von Tussle.

Yana Perrault

If the show’s pilot comes to TV, Perrault will make her onscreen debut with The Powerpuff Girls. She’s best known for her work on Broadway in shows including Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. In her spare time, she produces and performs original music.