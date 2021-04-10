Victorian Fantasy in ‘Nevers,’ ‘Shameless’ Finale, ‘Fear’ Walks Again, Hallmark’s Irish Romance, ‘People vs. the Klan’ on CNN

Women fight back against Victoria society in HBO’s rambunctious fantasy The Nevers. Hallmark Channel enlists a Downton Abbey star for its latest romance, set in Ireland. And those gritty Gallaghers of Chicago raise their last glass in the series finale of Shameless.

HBO

The Nevers

Series Premiere 9/8c

A lavish and chaotic period fantasy, overrun with memorably weird characters, imagines a Victorian London where a cosmic event in 1896 bestowed bizarre powers on everyday citizens, mostly women. To protect the demonized society of the “Touched,” combative widow Amalia True (Outlander’s marvelous Laura Donnelly) and wily inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) open an orphanage as a safe haven. But where does the madwoman serial killer Maladie (Amy Manson) fit into this world? Is she one of them, or just touched in the head?

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Shameless

Series Finale 9/8c

Expect cheers and tears as we raise a glass to the Gallagher family in the series finale of the raucous dramedy after 11 seasons. Amid all of the shenanigans, pause to marvel at patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), whose dementia continues to be an issue. Still, we’re all amazed he managed to live this long.

Fear the Walking Dead

9/8c

The resurgent sixth season resumes after a five-month break with an episode focusing on one of Fear’s finest specimens: friendly gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), last seen driving away from beloved wife June (Jenna Elfman) and the villainous Virginia (Colby Minifie). His reunion with an old friend helps pull John out of his funk, and Virginia is the one who needs to chill as she demands answers regarding the latest events.

Crown Media United States

As Luck Would Have It

Movie Premiere 9/8c

The luck of the Irish extended into the casting department for Hallmark’s latest romance, filmed on the Emerald Isle and enlisting Downton Abbey charmer Allan Leech as the potential love interest of real-estate traveler JoAnna Garcia Swisher, both making their channel debuts. She’s in Ireland to secure land for a resort, and he’s a councilman concerned about preserving a 14th-century council. Good thing there’s a local matchmaking festival to help guide their romantic fate.

CNN

The People v. the Klan

Beulah Mae Donald is one of those everyday heroes from the modern civil-rights era who deserves household-name status. Maybe this four-part docuseries, airing with back-to-back episodes over two Sundays (concluding April 18), will give her that visibility. The series depicts her crusade for justice on behalf of her son, Michael, who was found lynched in 1981. When law enforcement refused to see this as a racially motivated hate crime, Beulah Mae went to work with local activists to take down the Ku Klux Klan, successfully suing them for $7 million.

