Victorian Fantasy in ‘Nevers,’ ‘Shameless’ Finale, ‘Fear’ Walks Again, Hallmark’s Irish Romance, ‘People vs. the Klan’ on CNN
Women fight back against Victoria society in HBO’s rambunctious fantasy The Nevers. Hallmark Channel enlists a Downton Abbey star for its latest romance, set in Ireland. And those gritty Gallaghers of Chicago raise their last glass in the series finale of Shameless.
The Nevers
A lavish and chaotic period fantasy, overrun with memorably weird characters, imagines a Victorian London where a cosmic event in 1896 bestowed bizarre powers on everyday citizens, mostly women. To protect the demonized society of the “Touched,” combative widow Amalia True (Outlander’s marvelous Laura Donnelly) and wily inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) open an orphanage as a safe haven. But where does the madwoman serial killer Maladie (Amy Manson) fit into this world? Is she one of them, or just touched in the head?
Shameless
Expect cheers and tears as we raise a glass to the Gallagher family in the series finale of the raucous dramedy after 11 seasons. Amid all of the shenanigans, pause to marvel at patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), whose dementia continues to be an issue. Still, we’re all amazed he managed to live this long.
Fear the Walking Dead
The resurgent sixth season resumes after a five-month break with an episode focusing on one of Fear’s finest specimens: friendly gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), last seen driving away from beloved wife June (Jenna Elfman) and the villainous Virginia (Colby Minifie). His reunion with an old friend helps pull John out of his funk, and Virginia is the one who needs to chill as she demands answers regarding the latest events.
Fear the Walking Deadwhere to stream
As Luck Would Have It
The luck of the Irish extended into the casting department for Hallmark’s latest romance, filmed on the Emerald Isle and enlisting Downton Abbey charmer Allan Leech as the potential love interest of real-estate traveler JoAnna Garcia Swisher, both making their channel debuts. She’s in Ireland to secure land for a resort, and he’s a councilman concerned about preserving a 14th-century council. Good thing there’s a local matchmaking festival to help guide their romantic fate.
The People v. the Klan
Beulah Mae Donald is one of those everyday heroes from the modern civil-rights era who deserves household-name status. Maybe this four-part docuseries, airing with back-to-back episodes over two Sundays (concluding April 18), will give her that visibility. The series depicts her crusade for justice on behalf of her son, Michael, who was found lynched in 1981. When law enforcement refused to see this as a racially motivated hate crime, Beulah Mae went to work with local activists to take down the Ku Klux Klan, successfully suing them for $7 million.
Inside Weekend TV:
- Future People (Saturday, streaming on discovery+): Jason Momoa (Aquaman)is an executive producer of a fascinating documentary, filmed over eight years, that tracks an ever-growing group of adolescents (37 at last count) who discover that they were conceived by the same sperm donor and form an unusual sort-of-sibling bond.
- Iyanla: Fix My Life (Saturday, 9/8c, OWN): The long-running series featuring life coach Iyanla Vanzant begins its 10th and final season (concluding in May), opening with actress LisaRaye McCoy returning for another session of soul-searching.
- E! True Hollywood Story(Saturday, 10/9c, E!): Sisterhood is the theme of the latest installment of the celebrity exposé, which looks at the sibling bonds between Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears and Miley and Noah Cyrus.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 PT): Another Oscar nominee from across the pond takes the stage for the first time when British star Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) guest hosts. Kid Cudi also makes his debut as musical guest.
- The Masters Golf Tournament (Sunday, 2 pm/1c, CBS): See who’ll don the green jacket as the final round of the revered golf tournament concludes in Augusta, Georgia.
- Wild West Chronicles (Sunday, 5:30/4:30c, INSP): A new anthology revisits legends from our Western past through the perspective of gunfighter-turned-newspaperman Bat Masterson. His first subject: Wild Bill Hickok.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): The news magazine previews the posthumous new album from Prince, Welcome 2 America, in a report by Jon Wertheim, who notes that the songs foreshadow the current Black Lives Matter movement.
- My Grandparents’ War(Sunday, 8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Oscar winning peace activist Mark Rylance takes a moving memory tour of his grandfather Osmond Skinner’s past as a Japanese POW for nearly four years.
- The 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards (Sunday, 9/8c, BBC America): Known as the BAFTAs, this year’s ceremony will be virtual, like most others, with Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary hosting with a small gathering of presenters at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Oscar front-runner Nomadland leads the nominations, along with Outstanding British Film nominee Rocks, and a large number of minority acting nominees could mean a more diverse winners’ circle than usual.
- Pennyworth (Sunday, 9/8c, Epix): The period adventure’s second season wraps with Alfred (Jack Bannon) and his crew racing to stop Project Stormcloud from unleashing a lethal chemical weapon on London.
- Men in Kilts(Sunday, 9/8c, Starz): The Scottish buddy travelogue ends its first season by visiting a site familiar to Outlander fans: Culloden, site of a bloody 1746 battle that was a turning point for the series. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish pay their respects.
- Saints & Sinners(Sunday, 9/8c, Bounce): Greenleaf’s Gregory Alan Williams jumps from one scandalous show about a Southern church to another, as he joins the ensemble of the soapy drama in its fifth season.