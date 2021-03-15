Oscars 2021: How to Stream the Best Picture Nominees, From ‘Mank’ to ‘Minari’

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have been unveiled and it includes a diverse lineup of best picture nominees, from Minari and Sound of Metal to Nomadland and Judas and the Black Messiah (making history as the first Best Picture contender with all Black producers).

While in years past it’s been difficult to catch the awards wannabes on televisions prior to the ceremony, it’s been, to say the least, an unusual year. With most theaters having been shut down due to the pandemic, and more streamers available than ever, there are all kinds of ways to see the flicks up for the trophy, though not alway cheaply.

Below, we break down how, when, and where you can see the nominated films.

Mank



David Fincher‘s black-and-white drama transports viewers back to the Golden Age of Hollywood as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) prepares the screenplay for Orson Welles’ masterpiece Citizen Kane. Featuring Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Tom Pelphrey, and Lily Collins, among others, this Netflix-original film is available on Netflix.

Nomadland



Frances McDormand lives and breathes her role, per usual, in this beautifully acted and visually stunning film from writer and director Chloé Zhao. Following a widowed wanderer, viewers travel alongside Fern (McDormand) in her smartly outfitted van as she meets new people and tries to find a new way of living. The film is available to Hulu paid subscribers.

Sound of Metal

This seemingly modest but ultimately transporting drama stars Riz Ahmed as Ruben, a drummer who loses his ability to hear and must navigate the world in a whole new way. Along with past addiction problems, he’s forced to overcome the challenges set in his path. Sound of Metal is available on Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost (which, unfortunately, is becoming increasingly necessary to note when it comes to the streamer).

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Centered around the trial that stemmed from the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Aaron Sorkin helms the courtroom drama with a star-studded cast. Among the ranks are Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. Stream it on Netflix.

Minari

This touching drama, starring Steven Yeun, is about an immigrant family trying to make their way via farming. The sweet tale laced with intense moments is accessible only on-demand for $19.99 on platforms including YouTube,Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon.

Promising Young Woman

If you’re into dark, twisty comedies with a message, Promising Young Woman is for you. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassandra, a woman who makes men face their criminal behavior by acting drunk, letting them take her home where they try to rape her, and then teach them a lesson when they discover she’s actually quite sober. Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla on The Crown, writes and directs. It’s available on-demand for $19.99 onYouTube,Google Play, Vudu, andAmazon.

Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father

These two Best picture noms are the exceptions. Judas and the Black Messiah, about the FBI infiltration of the Black Panther Party, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, debuted on HBO Max at the same time it arrived in theaters on February 12, but after a month, the title was removed.

The Father, which has yet to release digitally, remains in theaters and tells the story of an aging father, played by Anthony Hopkins, who refuses help from his daughter (Olivia Colman) as he begins to lose his mind. Perhaps they’ll stream prior to the ceremony, or, if you’re up for venturing out to a theater, make it these two. You won’t be sorry.

The Oscars, Sunday, April 25, 8/7c, ABC