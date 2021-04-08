‘Walker’ Star Keegan Allen on Liam Lying to Bret — and Confessing to Cordell

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 8 of Walker, “Fine is a Four Letter Word.”]

It’s confession time for ADA Liam Walker (Keegan Allen) in the April 8 episode of Walker.

First, to explain his recent strange behavior (such as living in his office), he tells his fiancé, Bret (Alex Landi), that he cheated on him on his work trip to Mexico. He didn’t; he’s just trying to keep him out of the crosshairs after he and Captain James (Coby Bell) were targeted by a cartel while looking into the murder of Cordell’s (Jared Padalecki) wife (Genevieve Padalecki).

Then he tells his brother Cordell that he was right that there was more to Emily’s death, and the man who’s in prison didn’t kill her. It’s a devastating scene, for both Walkers.

“It was wonderful writing, incredible directing by Stacey Black,” Allen tells TV Insider. “And just incredible working with Jared and Alex Landi. Jared is such a force in this episode. Even talking to him between those scenes and him shifting right into that character, it’s heartbreaking. There’s not a lot of acting involved in the show because there’s so much real feeling and emotion. It’s something that I’m so grateful for as an actor to be a part of.”

Allen also previews what’s next, Liam and Bret’s complicated past, and more.

So, Liam’s tells Cordell the truth. What’s next for the brothers?

Keegan Allen: We got a wonderful glimpse of Liam’s vulnerabilities when he reveals something to Cordell knowing this would spiral him further down the rabbit hole, thus losing the ground gained in Cordell’s stability. We’re going to see the brothers having a stronger bond than ever because of that vulnerability.

There are a lot more twists and turns that come up. Liam has an unbelievable amount of guilt for not only pursuing the wrong suspect in Emily’s murder case but harboring that information. When James and he go through that Mexico expedition and find out what really is going on, that guilt is compounded even further. There is some vindication coming up.

Liam blows up his relationship with Bret to protect him. How does this affect him?

There will be a lot of glimpses into a very complex past down the road. We’ll get to see what the relationship was and what it eventually became when they both moved to Austin. When one partner gives up a lot for the other, sometimes it does feel a little bit like a seesaw.

Ultimately Liam had made a terrible mistake in telling Bret an overt lie to protect him. If Liam had just told the truth, it probably would’ve been better, but we all make very, very strange mistakes when we’re pressed, especially with life-threatening situations — like being hunted down by a cartel. Moving forward, we’ll see a side of that relationship that Liam didn’t expect. Even though there is so much love there, his choices personally attack him, and [he loses] control. [That] unhinges him a bit.

Is there hope for their relationship?

You never know, but there’s always hope. Hope breeds eternal misery. It’ll be up to Liam if and when that time comes to reveal the truth and to recognize what happened and how Bret reacted to that. Maybe he doesn’t want that in his life.

Liam spends the episode looking as wrecked as his office he’s been living in it. Can he relax even a little bit moving forward?

We’re going to see a banding together in the next few episodes. The aftershocks of this episode are quite an adventure. It’s a major thing. I don’t think anybody’s relaxed. Everybody gets wound up even tighter. The tension gets higher, the stakes are higher.

There are more people working on the investigation since they’ve brought in Cordell.

Now that Cordell has this information, it’s [a question of], “What does he do with it?” There was a tornado in the episode and in such a brilliant storytelling way — thanks to Anna Fricke and these amazing writers on the show — the tornado continues, it’s just not a storm you can see, but one you can feel within the family.

Liam brings Micki [Cordell’s partner, played by Lindsey Morgan] into the fold. Why?

Micki has always been this very strong force on all of these characters’ radars. Her opinions and what she does with her opinions are very powerful. She understands the truth and the root cause of certain individuals and why they do the things that they do. She doesn’t just slough off information. She digs deeper, she finds out more. Liam went to her to verify what he possibly already knew. It’s almost fact-checking: If Micki agrees with him, then he would know that it’s absolute.

There’s still the threat of Clint West [who Cordell met while undercover and is now in prison, played by Austin Nichols]. Is he another problem for the Walker family?

Yeah, Clint. He’s brilliantly played by Austin. Everybody is just so talented in these roles that they almost prompt real fear in the actors around them because of how unhinged [they are] and you never know what’s going to happen. In some ways, that bleeds through into the storylines.

These characters are out there. They’re sharks in the water and we’re swimming in open water at this point. The element of danger exists now that there’s blood in the water, so to speak. It’s only a matter of time before something happens or someone is struck. There are a couple of very intense episodes coming up.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW