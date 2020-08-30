Waverly & ‘Wynonna Earp’ Face Off Against the Clantons in the Midseason Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 6 of Wynonna Earp, “Holy War Part II.”]

Wynonna Earp ends the first half of its fourth season with quite the emotional rollercoaster of an episode.

Picking up a bit earlier than where we left off in the first part of “Holy War,” we find out exactly how Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) ended up dead just as girlfriend Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) ran into Shorty’s while Nedley (Greg Lawson) and Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga) were performing an exorcism. (It was not the option they’d agreed on to un-curse Nicole after the former sheriff unknowingly made a deal with Margo, Clanton heir and enemy of the Earps, in hopes of getting her friends back from the Garden.)

Meanwhile, the demon hunter trying to get her magic gun back, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), and vampire Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) contend with having to not kill revenant Rosita (Tamara Duarte) who had previously tried to sell their baby, and try to make peace.

Not Like in the Fairytales

Before Nicole was technically dead, Jeremy explained to her that her consciousness was going to be transferred into a frog — he chose the cutest dead one she puked up he could find, which isn’t weird because this is Wynonna Earp — until the spell’s over and they can bring her back. Waverly joined them in the bar just as he was holding Nicole underwater after her survival instinct kicked in.

But when Margo sees the frog she has in a jar is dead, she knows something’s going on and sends the Clantons’ creature, Reaper Billy (sorry, Rachel’s maybe-boyfriend, you were the nicest Clanton), after Waverly. Sheriff Holt (Ty Olsson) catches Rachel (Martina Ortiz-Luis), who’s trying to find her crush, snooping around his family’s property just as she’s trying to warn Waverly and hauls her off to … somewhere.

Just as Jeremy and Nedley are reversing the exorcism to bring back Nicole, the Reaper bursts into the bar and spills a bucket of frogs in his path. Nedley knocks over the jar with the frog Nicole’s in, leaving Jeremy to try to collect all of them while Waverly runs from the creature only she can see since she’s marked.

Then Nicole’s spirit leaves the frog and pushes Billy into the basement (because even incorporeal, she’s a badass), which saves her girlfriend but is a problem for her because they knew she’d be OK if she stayed in the frog. (It also means Waverly kisses frogs to try to determine which is Nicole for nothing.)

Nicole figures out how to tell them she’s not in a frog anymore — flickering the lights — and sends them down to the basement, where she possesses Billy so she can speak with Waverly. (“She is a frog and dead and also a Reaper. Stay with the plot, Nedley,” Waverly sums it all up for the confused former sheriff.) Nicole made a covenant, a life for a life, when she became desperate as it neared 18 months that Waverly, Wynonna, and Doc had been in the Garden. The swamp witch (Margo) has bound her, and the covenant only ends when both parties die. Nicole’s technically dead, so all that’s left is to kill Margo — and Waverly goes to do just that, even though Wynonna’s not back with Peacemaker.

They Still Have a Job to Do

Speaking of that magic gun, Wynonna may get it back once she completes her task: retrieving the scorned woman trapped between two boulders, Rosita, and bringing her back to the sanctuary for nuns. But the revenant refuses to leave the rock she’s on; now that the Earp curse is broken, ammolite, which previously was harmful to demons, now protects them. In order to deliver Rosita safely, Wynonna and Doc must create a path of ammolite stones and pinky swear (yes, really) not to harm her for her past misdeeds. Fortunately, a Celtic Sisters Knot appears like last time, opening a portal to the sanctuary, otherwise it would have taken a really long time to move the limited ammolite stones they have all the way there.

Once in the sanctuary, Wynonna’s more than happy to turn Rosita over to the nun, only to then be told she’ll only get Peacemaker back if she survives the battle to the death with the revenant. It’s during that fight that the nun reveals herself to be a demon and the women work together — distracting all the nuns with “Is that a Hemsworth in biking shorts?” and “a Xena reboot” — to escape to the room where the gun is presumably hidden.

With the nuns approaching, Wynonna has enough and yells at Peacemaker that their work isn’t done. “You think I’m not worthy? Judgy tool,” she exclaims. “You’re the one hiding like a little bitch! The curse may be over, but you know what? Our enemies won’t stop coming just because want them to! … I do what needs to be done because I’m a hero. Yeah, sometimes, that makes me a killer.”

Soon after the nuns burst into the room, Peacemaker (still a sword) glows. “Come to momma,” Wynonna summons her, and she flies into her hand and transforms back into a gun. The demon nun, declaring herself to be Medea, granddaughter of Helios, scoffs at her, but Wynonna simply aims and tells her, “Make your peace.” (Oh, it’s so good to see Wynonna and Peacemaker reunited and hear those words again!) And once Medea’s dead, the other nuns kneel to Wynonna in gratitude for her freeing them.

Rosita’s more than happy to stay at the sanctuary where she’s protected, but before Wynonna leaves, the revenant reveals that she’d tried to steal Alice because she had a buyer: Margo Jean Clanton. And with that, Wynonna is doubly motivated to go after her enemy when she steps through the portal, into Shorty’s, and finds out where Waverly is.

Speaking of Making Peace…

Holt brings Rachel down to the sheriff’s station and calls Doc to pick her up, despite his sister Cleo (Savannah Basley) wanting to kill the teen. Holt then proposes the two sides leave their differences in the past (and forget about the feud going back to the O.K. Corral) and see if they can get Margo and the Earps to agree.

But that’s not going to happen. Because Waverly’s already at the Clantons’ and threatening Margo in hopes of saving Nicole. Margo refuses, revealing she was responsible for Doc knowing which door to take out of the Garden. Nicole made a deal: Doc comes back with Waverly in tow, and Nicole delivers him to her. Why? He took everything from them at the O.K. Corral, and Margo is out to ruin him, his name, and his reputation. “I will make him destroy everything he loves,” she promises.

She makes the mistake of mentioning powers Waverly couldn’t comprehend because that reminds the half-angel she has those, too — and she uses them to kill Margo. With that, Nicole’s consciousness returns to her body. She’s alive! (And she’ll be OK as long as they warm her up slowly.)

Wynonna finds Waverly on the ranch just before Holt does, yelling that she killed his mother. They had one chance to end this, and now there’s nothing they can do to right the wrongs of the O.K. Corral, he says. He even has the nerve to tell her to make her peace, but that’s when Doc shows up and talks Holt down. They can work it out like they’d agreed, he says, but after Holt lowers his gun and turns away, Wynonna shoots him in the back and thanks Doc for distracting him.

And then comes one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the series. “What you did, Wynonna, that was so wrong,” Doc tells her after everyone’s returned to the homestead. “There ain’t a lick of honor shooting a man in the back.” But after what Wynonna’s been through and the killing she’s had to do, she doesn’t care about honor. “You’ve had to do those things because of Wyatt Earp,” he says, and she thinks he’s mad about what his best friend said in a video, which didn’t match up with what Doc remembers.

“I like you because you’re not perfect,” Wynonna assures him. “You’re all busted up inside like me.” That’s not who Doc wants to be anymore, he insists. “Did you ever wonder why the Clantons never turned revenant?” he asks. “Because yes, I had to clean up Wyatt Earp’s mess when he shot and he ran at the O.K. Corral. I killed them.” She promises she won’t ever do that, and so he guesses “you and that gun deserve each other.”

Just after Wynonna tells him the Clantons wanted their daughter, Waverly calls them inside, insisting everyone be there for the toast to their success — and the WayHaught proposal! Finally! Though Nicole is the one to start, Waverly insists on being the one to ask. Of course it’s a yes, and everyone celebrates. But as happy as Wynonna and Doc may be for the couple, she’s crying and he walks out.

Good job ripping our hearts out, Wynonna Earp!

