MeTV’s ‘The Month of Mayberry’ Returns With ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ ‘Gomer Pyle’ & More

MeTV is bringing back its month-long programming slate, “The Month of Mayberry,” and we have your exclusive first look at the nostalgic lineup.

Tune in throughout the month of May to watch specially selected episodes of classics set in Mayberry including The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., and Mayberry R.F.D., along with the special reunion TV movie Return to Mayberry. Along for the ride are all of your Mayberry favorites like Andy, Opie, and Barney Fife.

The event kicks off on Sunday, May 2, with the first episode of The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle‘s backdoor pilot, along with U.S.M.C. and an episode of The Love Boat featuring Andy Griffith. Then, beginning Monday, May 3, MeTV will present four weeks of back-to-back episodes celebrating the characters of The Andy Griffith Show with special themed marathons including “All About Andy,” “The Fife is Right,” “Opie Dokie,” and “The Best of the Rest.” The whole event wraps up on Friday, May 28, with the Return to Mayberry TV movie.

Below, catch the full slate of what’s to come during “The Month of Mayberry.”

Sunday, May 2

5pm-7pm ET/PT – Kickoff with first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show and the backdoor pilot of Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., followed by an episode of The Love Boat starring Andy Griffith

Sundays, May 9 – May 23

5 pm-6 pm ET/PT – Select episodes of The Andy Griffith Show

6 pm-7 pm ET/PT – The Love Boat – episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors, and Ronnie Schell

10 pm ET/PT – The Carol Burnett Show – episodes featuring Ken Berry and William Christopher (Only on May 9 and May 16)

Weekdays May 3 – May 28

10 am ET/PT – Matlock – select episodes guest-starring Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites

6:30 pm ET/PT – Happy Days – select episodes guest-starring Jack Dodson, Rance Howard, Clint Howard, Danny Thomas, and more (Only May 3 – May 14)

8 pm & 8:30 pm ET/PT – The Andy Griffith Show – “best of” episodes by weekly theme, “All About Andy” (May 3 – May 7), “Fife is Right” (May 10 – May 14), “Opie Dokie” (May 17 to May 21), and “The Best of the Rest” (May 24 – May 27)

9 pm ET/PT – Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. – “best of” episodes featuring classic song renditions, favorite characters, and Mayberry guest stars

11 pm ET/PT – The Carol Burnett Show – episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry, and Ronnie Schell (Only May 3 – May 14)

Friday, May 28

8 pm-10 pm ET/PT – Return to Mayberry