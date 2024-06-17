Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Save the date for MeTV’s “Marry Me” marathon! The network has compiled a schedule of wedding-themed episodes from classic television shows for you to enjoy on June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

Celebrate wedding season with memorable episodes of The Brady Bunch, including the pilot episode featuring Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol’s (Florence Henderson) wedding. Fans will also be treated to the M*A*S*H episode centering around Hot Lips’ (Loretta Swit) wedding.

Below, check out the full marathon schedule.

8:30 a.m. – Saved By the Bell’s “The Mamas and the Papas”

As part of a class project, Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), and Screech (Dustin Diamond) and Lisa (Lark Voorhies) are paired up in mock marriages.

9:00 a.m. – Saved By the Bell’s “Palm Springs Weekend Part 1”

The gang travels to Palm Desert for Jessie’s father’s wedding. His job as manager of a luxury hotel there guarantees them wonderful accommodation, but Jessie takes an immediate dislike to her father’s much younger bride.

9:30 a.m. – Saved By the Bell’s “Palm Springs Weekend Part 2”

As the wedding approaches, Jessie desperately tries to sabotage things, Zack and Kelly grow closer, Screech’s quest for a date continues, and Slater attempts to impress Christina and her father.

10:30 a.m. – The Flintstones’ “Engagement Ring”

A case of mistaken identity over an engagement ring gets Barney in a fight—literally!

11:00 a.m. – The Flintstones’ “Groom Gloom”

Fred dreams that newsboy Arnold has grown up and eloped with a mature Pebbles.

12 p.m. – The Brady Bunch’s “The Honeymoon” (Pilot)

Mike Brady, a widower with three boys, gets married to Carol Tyler, a divorcee with three girls. Their beautiful wedding ceremony takes a turn when the boys’ dog meets the girls’ cat.

12:30 p.m. – The Brady Bunch’s “The Elopement”

After eavesdropping on Sam (Allan Melvin) and Alice (Ann B. Davis), Marcia (Maureen McCormick) and Jan (Eve Plumb) lead the rest of the family to believe they’re eloping.

1 p.m. – Leave It To Beaver’s “The Parking Attendants”

Ward (Hugh Beaumont) and June (Barbara Billingsley) are concerned when Wally (Tony Dow) is hired to park cars at a wedding reception, especially when they learn that he’ll be asking unpredictable duo Eddie Haskell (Ken Osmond) and Lumpy Rutherford (Frank Bank) to help.

2 p.m. – The Beverly Hillbillies’ “Jed Rescues Pearl”

Since Mr. Brewster (Frank Wilcox) doesn’t want to get married, but since the whole county knows that Cousin Pearl (Bea Benaderet) had her hat set for him, Jed (Buddy Ebsen) comes up with a plan for her to save face by having Mr. Brewster propose in public and then have her turn him down. Jed didn’t count on Mr. Brewster’s background in the theater and him making a huge production out of it.

2:30 p.m. – The Beverly Hillbillies’ “Jed Saves Drysdale’s Marriage”

Mrs. Drysdale (Harriet MacGibbon) leaves for a health farm, saying Mr. Drysdale (Raymond Bailey) is “going to have a new wife,” while Mr. Drysdale tells Cousin Pearl he’d like her to keep his house. However, the Clampetts think he’s wanting to marry Pearl, so Jed comes up with a plan to “save” the Drysdale’s marriage.

3 p.m. – Gilligan’s Island’s “Mr. & Mrs.?”

A radio bulletin states that the minister who married the Howells was a fraud.

4 p.m. – Mama’s Family’s “The Wedding Pt. 1”

With Vint (Ken Berry) out at a bachelor party the night before his wedding, the ladies have the house to themselves. When Naomi (Dorothy Lyman) starts a rumor that Ellen’s (Betty White) husband is having an affair with his secretary, the party begins to deteriorate.

4:30 p.m. – Mama’s Family’s “The Wedding Pt. 2”

Having survived Vint and Naomi’s wedding, Mama’s (Vicki Lawrence) peace is disturbed by the return of the happy couple. Announcing that they’ve been swindled out of their housing investment, they plead with Mama to let them move back in.

5 p.m. – The Love Boat’s “The Joker Is Mild / Take My Granddaughter, Please / First Time Out”

Has-been comic Barry Keys (Phil Foster) asks Julie (Lauren Tewes) to let him entertain on board to return a favor. Mrs. Warner (Ruth Gordon) is determined to marry off her granddaughter Shirley (Patty Duke). College pals bet on whether virginal Dan (Willie Aames) changes his status before the cruise ends.

6 p.m. – The Andy Griffith Show’s “Mountain Wedding”

Andy (Andy Griffith) and Barney (Don Knotts) visit the Darlings to rid them of Ernest T. Bass (Howard Morris), who has his mind set on marrying daughter Charlene (Maggie Peterson).

7 p.m. – M*A*S*H’s “Margaret’s Marriage”

Prompted by pressure from Frank (Larry Linville), Hot Lips sets a date for marriage with Lieutenant Colonel Donald Penobscott (Beeson Carroll). When Donald arrives in camp for the wedding, a bridal shower and bachelor party are given. When he has passed out drunk, Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. (Mike Farrell) place Donald in a body cast and convince him that he has broken his leg. After the ceremony is performed, Donald and Hot Lips leave for a week’s honeymoon in Tokyo.

7:30 p.m. – M*A*S*H’s “Ping Pong”

The 4077th hosts a traditional Korean wedding, much to Frank’s objections. And Colonel Potter (Harry Morgan) runs into an old friend who has put his troops in jeopardy so that he could receive a promotion.

8 p.m. – All In the Family’s “Flashback: Mike and Gloria’s Wedding Pt. 1”

Edith (Jean Stapleton) is in a celebratory mood for Mike (Rob Reiner) and Gloria’s (Sally Struthers) second wedding anniversary. While sitting around the dinner table enjoying a special cake, the family recalls Mike and Gloria’s wedding. They also recall how Mike’s Uncle Casimir (Michael Conrad) met Archie (Carroll O’Connor) and how they butted heads over who would perform the ceremony.

8:30 p.m. – All In the Family’s “Flashback: Mike and Gloria’s Wedding Pt. 2”

The family continues to reminisce on Mike and Gloria’s second wedding anniversary and they recall the actual day Mike and Gloria got married. As Archie and Mike’s Uncle Casimir continue to butt heads, Edith must gather up strength to tell Gloria about “the birds and the bees.”

9 p.m. – All In the Family’s “Maude”

Edith’s cousin, Maude (Bea Arthur), invites Archie and Edith to the wedding of her daughter, Carol (Marcia Rodd). Later, the men and the women have their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties, but a grumpy Archie decides to stay in the motel. Meanwhile, Carol realizes just what her fiancée envisions as married life.

9:30 p.m. – All In the Family’s “Lionel’s Engagement”

Edith, Mike, and Gloria are each extended a special invitation to attend Lionel’s (Mike Evans) engagement party. However, Archie isn’t invited, until a big argument between Louise (Isabel Sanford) and George (Sherman Hemsley) results in Louise deciding to invite him. Later, during the party, George is in for a big shock when it turns out that Lionel’s fiancée, Jennie (Lynne Moody), has interracial parents.

10:30 p.m. – Carol Burnett and Friends’ “Guest Paul Sand”

In “After the Wedding,” Carol’s (Carol Burnett) husband becomes jealous when she kisses another man goodbye. Then, in “Energy Crisis Blackouts,” everyone’s life is complicated when the electricity stops. Finally, in “Wedding Plans,” divorcees discuss their future wedding plans, only to discover they may still love their old spouse.

11 p.m. – The Dick Van Dyke Show’s “The Attempted Marriage”

Rob (Dick Van Dyke) recalls his and Laura’s (Mary Tyler Moore) attempts to get married when Ritchie (Larry Mathews) brings up the subject.

11:30 p.m. – The Dick Van Dyke Show’s “Jilting The Jilter”

Marriage looms on Sally’s (Rose Marie) horizon when she meets Freddy White (Guy Marks), a rat fink comedian who’s willing to become her husband in exchange for endless free comedy material.

12 a.m. – The Honeymooners’ “Here Comes the Bride”

Ralph’s lodge brother, Stanley (Stanley Saxon), is about to marry Alice’s sister, Agnes (Audrey Meadows). At the Raccoons’ bachelor party for Stanley, Ralph (Jackie Gleason) warns the young man not to move in with Agnes’s parents after the wedding. But this advice backfires when Agnes (Treva Frazee) shows up at the Kramdens’ after the wedding reception, sobbing that her new husband has changed into a “beast.” Can Ralph get Stanley and Agnes back together without Alice knowing that he was the one who gave Stanley the advice?