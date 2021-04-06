Tina Fey’s ‘Girls5eva’ Resurrects a ’90s Girl Group in First Trailer (VIDEO)

“Four grown ladies trying to be pop stars again,” Gloria (Paula Pell) says. “Strap in.”

We’re ready to because Girls5eva looks like it’s going to be a blast. Peacock has announced that its new original comedy will drop all eight episodes on Thursday, May 6, releasing a new trailer and poster.

Back in the ’90s, this one-hit-wonder girl group — Gloria, Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), Ashley (Ashley Park) — and was living large. Why the name? “Because we’re going to be famous 5eva,” Dawn replies. Very ’90s.

Then 20 years pass, and after a young rapper samples their music, the girls reunite to give their pop star dreams another chance. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?” the logline asks.

As the trailer shows, that won’t be easy. “The messages in our songs are bad,” Dawn points out and is determined to write them “an anthem to things that aren’t perfect but are still great.”

What’s not so great, however, are some of their lives after the group. For example, Wickie can only pretend to live a glamorous life; she’s at the airport to work, not to jet off somewhere exotic. Summer’s dreams of joining The Real Housewives haven’t taken her anywhere; she’s tried out eight times.

Watch the trailer below for more.

Executive producing with creator Meredith Scardino are Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger).

Will Girls5eva have the biggest comeback in pop music history? We do know that it’s going to be fun watching them try to make it happen.

Girls5eva, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 6, Peacock