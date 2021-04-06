Medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) plans to address something he should have the moment he took over at New Amsterdam in the April 6 episode — systemic racism — and that means tracking down chairwoman Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) for some much needed help.

As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam shows, Max chases down Karen, who can’t run away from him no matter how hard she tries.

“I ran because your face says you want money for something,” she says as she steps on the elevator. “What is it today? Therapy dogs for post-partum mothers? Improv classes for survivors of PTSD?”

Sure, she’s now given him good ideas to tackle later, but that’s not what he’s after today, he explains after he refuses to be deterred by the elevator doors closing. Instead, he takes the next one and continues their conversation on another floor. (Karen should know by now she can’t escape him.)

“I want to end systemic racism,” Max declares. “Just at the hospital. Start small, right?” And when she walks away, he calls after her, “It’s kind of a controversial stand, walking away, siding with racism, kind of a Karen move, Karen.”

“My exasperation with you has no relation to my thoughts on racism,” she makes clear, but “why today?”

“I knew you were going to ask that but there is no answer because we should be asking the right question, which is why not yesterday? Why not a year ago? Why not two years ago when I first took over?” Max explains. “Systemic racism should have been the first thing I addressed when I got to New Amsterdam and I’m appalled that it wasn’t, so today it is.”

So what does he need money for? Watch the clip above to find out plus to see how Karen shocks him with her response.

Elsewhere in this episode, “Why Not Yesterday,” Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) treats a patient who reminds her things aren’t as they seem. Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter. Plus, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) has to keep his composure while treating a father and son.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC