Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce ‘Heart of Invictus’ Docuseries for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Archewell Productions is setting its first project at Netflix with the docuseries Heart of Invictus.

Produced in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, the series hails from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, who previously collaborated on 2016’s The White Helmets.

The docuseries will follow a group of competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries, as they prepare for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which are now taking place in 2022 after being postponed by the pandemic.

Described as a multi-episode series, Heart of Invictus will follow the subjects through their training process, revealing stories of both hope and resilience. Along with shining a light on competitors, the series will also follow the organizers as they work on getting the Games together following postponement.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Prince Harry said in a statement to the press.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” he concluded.

A former service member himself, the Duke of Sussex is a Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and will serve as executive producer on the docuseries.

This series is the first project from Archewell Productions since Harry and Meghan signed a major production deal with Netflix. Heart of Invictus aligns with the company’s aim to create content that “informs, elevates, and inspires.” No premiere date or further details have been provided at this time.

