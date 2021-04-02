‘The Goldbergs’ to Celebrate George Segal’s Final Episode With Tribute (VIDEO)

The Goldbergs will be saying goodbye to the late, great George Segal, who played Al “Pops” Solomon, in the April 7 episode.

“It has been eight wonderful seasons with Pops,” the new ABC promo (below) says, teeing up what’s being called “a special new Goldbergs.” After the episode will be a 45-second tribute from ABC and Sony Pictures Television (which produces the comedy) for the “legendary” actor who passed away on March 23.

Segal starred as Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) father since The Goldbergs premiered in 2013. He will have appeared in 158 episodes total.

In Segal’s final episode, “Couple Off,” Barry (Troy Gentile) and Joanne (Beth Triffon) crash Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) peaceful weekend camping trip. That leads to a competition to figure out who’s the best couple. Needless to say, that causes shifts in the relationships. Plus, after learning that Brea (Sadie Stanley) thinks Adam (Sean Giambrone) has an easy, privileged life, he seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job… which only may prove her right.

We’ll have to wait and see how The Goldbergs explains Segal’s absence going forward.

The news of this on-screen tribute comes after the show honored Segal following his passing with a message posted to social media and an In Memoriam message at the end of the March 24 episode.

“For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades,” reads the tribute shared online. “His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time.”

Thank you for everything, Pops. pic.twitter.com/XxvUBcgC6H — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) March 25, 2021

