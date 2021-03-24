Tributes Pour in for ‘Goldbergs’ Star George Segal After His Death at 87

George Segal, the actor who hit it big in the ’60s and ’70s in a string of popular feature films, passed away March 23 in Santa Rosa, California. Stars from all corners of his career, including his colleagues on The Goldbergs where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, have been posting beautiful tributes to the actor, who took on both comedic and dramatic roles.

The veteran actor — who also starred as fashion magazine publisher Jack Gallo in the sitcom Just Shoot Me (1997 to 2003)— had been suffering from heart problems. “The family is devastated to announce … George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement.

ABC, which airs The Goldbergs, came out with this beautiful statement:

Wendi McLendon-Covey , who plays mom Beverly Goldberg on the show, posted this lovely, simple tweet:

And the real-life Beverly Goldberg herself — who is the real-life mom of Goldbergs creator and showrunner Adam F.Goldberg — posted how much it meant to her that Segal portrayed her dad:

Feeling sad this morning with the loss of George Segal. I feel like I’m losing my dad all over again. He was so much like my father and was always curious to hear everything about my dad so that he could play him to perfection. Thank you George for re-creating all my memories RIP

— beverly goldberg (@goldilocks405) March 24, 2021

Also weighing, Sean Giambrone, who plays son Adam on the series:

My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/fp8WvwdOdv — Sean Giambrone (@seangiambrone1) March 24, 2021

Ben Stiller also posted a tribute:

My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021

As did Bob Saget:

So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021

And Melissa Joan Hart, who has worked closely with Segal, noted her shock:

Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!

From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021

George Segal was a wonderful actor and a lovely, charming, funny man. Thanks for all you left us, sir.#RIPGeorgeSegal — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2021

Segal was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 1966. His other movie credits include Fun With Dick and Jane and A Touch Of Class.

It is understood that his final episode in The Goldbergs will be broadcast early in April.