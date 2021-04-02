’90 Day Fiancé’ Finale Sneak Peek: A Nervous Yara Heads to the Chapel With Jovi (VIDEO)

Fans of 90 Day Fiancéare used to the reality show’s couples having last-minute wedding day nerves. The hit TLC franchise, after all, specializes in drama. So it’s no surprise that TV Insider’s exclusive clip, above, of the Season 8 finale begs the question: Will Yara and Jovi make it down the aisle?

Over the course of the season — which has already shockingly seen a cancelled wedding between Mike and Natalie — viewers have been intrigued by Yara and Jovi’s relationship. Ukrainian influencer Yara relocated to New Orleans for beau Jovi, but a surprise pregnancy quickly complicated their engagement. Jovi has reluctantly parted ways with his “party boy” behavior, even leaving the exotic dancers club early during his bachelor party to tend to his fiancée the night before their nuptials.

In the clip, Yara and Jovi finally are on their way to the wedding chapel in Las Vegas. When Yara sees her groom she’s confident in her decision to marry him. “When I was walking to him, he had so much tight pants and it’s like, oh my goodness this guy has such a good a**, I never pay attention to that,” Yara says with a blush. “Now I feel much more calm because Jovi’s with me…I don’t feel nervous like I was feeling before.”

Jovi asks if Yara’s ready to get married, and she shakes her head no. “With Jovi, nothing is easy, and nothing is perfect,” Yara admits in a testimonial. “And even though I want Jovi to be a better husband, I still want him to be my husband.” The catch? She just hopes he isn’t lying about what he’s told her.

Will their wedding go off without a hitch? Watch the season finale to find out.

90 Day Fiancé, Season Finale, Sunday, April 4, 8/7c, TLC