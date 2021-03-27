’90 Day Fiancé’: Three Weddings and a Maybe (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé.]

Fan favorite couples tie the knot, while two flip flopping duos are left debating whether or not they can make the leap of faith. Mike and Natalie still haven’t officially called it quits, much to viewers’ annoyance. When will Mike finally make a decision?! And of course a Vegas-enthused Jovi has to get his final dig about pregnant fiancée Yara maybe not being the one. Unlike Mike and Jovi, we can confidently dive in!

Mike & Natalie: Back on the Not-So-Merry-Go-Round

Natalie returns once again to Mike’s home after being turned away from the Seattle hotel for trying to use Mike’s credit card without an ID. Why can’t she book a room and pay for it herself? Did no one tell Natalie’s neighbor and confidante Tamara that this is standard hotel policy? Why are we even still watching this surprisingly boring toxic couple? We have no answers, other than that for whatever reason, their saga continues.

“I was really nervous and having really cold feet. I just feel like everything is so rushed,” Mike mumbles as he putters around the house. He only had three years and an extra three months to figure out whether he wanted to marry Natalie.

The following morning, Natalie cries again about feeling torn over whether she should try and salvage her relationship with Mike or just return to the Ukraine. We get it, you guys are incompatible. Mike eventually takes responsibility for putting Natalie “in a bad situation” and assures her that he never wanted her to leave.

“I cannot call our relationship an easy one, but no matter how mad I am with Mike, deep inside, at the end of the day I have feelings for him,” Natalie confesses to the camera.

The couple later videochat with an immigration lawyer to discuss what would happen if they don’t get married on the last day of Natalie’s K-1 visa. Once the 90 days are up, Natalie will technically be in the U.S. illegally. Mike tries to get the attorney to give her blessing to quietly disobey the 90-day visa policy, but she “would not recommend that.” Natalie also may not be able to travel internationally back to the Ukraine if her visa is expired.

“I think you guys have a lot of personal issues before you guys invest thousands of dollars in the immigration process,” the lawyer advises them. What else can you say to an indecisive couple like Mike and Natalie?

Jovi & Yara: Stop Stalling

Yara finally joins Jovi in the wedding festivities at the Las Vegas casino. He teaches her blackjack as she encourages him to slowly grow up. Jovi’s pals don’t know Yara is pregnant yet, so there is plenty of peer pressure for her to drink with the wedding crew.

The day before the wedding, Jovi’s mother Gwen helps the couple pick up wedding bands. Gwen pushes Jovi to get Yara the more expensive ring she wants. “He needs to understand that ring he’s going to put on her finger is going to stay there forever,” Gwen explains. Jovi says the ring “is not important” and quickly selects a titanium band for himself in a matter of minutes.

Beer in hand, Jovi finds a tuxedo with his groomsmen and father. Jovi’s moody teen persona sure is getting old; coupled with his dad’s “Well, we all know how crazy Jovi is!” quips, we can’t help but wonder how much Yara has to put up with. “We did things too fast honestly,” Jovi stresses in a confessional. Well, maybe he should have thought about that before Yara got pregnant! Viewers, place your bets on whether or not they’ll go through with it.

Tarik & Hazel: We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

It’s finally Tarik and Hazel’s wedding day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, neither set of parents will be in attendance, but that doesn’t dampen Hazel’s excitement. “I’m going to marry the man that I love,” she says, smiling.

Tarik’s older brother Dwain even drove from Utah to Virginia to support them, but Tarik says his brother Dean’s relationship is “dead” at the moment so Dwain is the only family he has for his big day.

Tarik’s daughter Auri also wears a white dress and stands between the bride and groom during the ceremony. Family friend Angela officiates their nuptials, and there are tears all around. “Now there will never be anybody before you, ever,” Tarik vows to his bride Hazel. The happy husband and wife drive off in a white stretch Maserati limo into their promising future.

Brandon & Julia: A Touching Wedding

Julia is still urging Brandon to help with wedding planning. While Brandon even struggles to properly help build the bouquet with wildflowers, he does treat Julia to a mini “spa day” with a bubble bath in their house.

The young couple later head to the church to tie the knot. Brandon’s folks — despite their season-long complaining — beautifully support Julia’s big day and even Zoom with her Russian-based parents so they could virtually attend the ceremony. Brandon wrote his vows in Russian to please Julia, and she says hers in English. Julia promises to “make protein cookies” for Brandon as his “Russian angel,” and Brandon assures her that she will always be his top priority. “It’s a happy sad moment for my parents, for my family,” Julia admits.

Rebecca & Zied: Happy Ending

Fourth time is the charm! Rebecca ties the knot with Zied, and despite the rush to wed before Ramadan, their wedding goes off without a hitch. Zied even debuts a “new look” with his “cute hair” for the big day. Rebecca rides in a white horse drawn carriage, having her Cinderella moment before being escorted to the altar by her son-in-law.

So what’s next for this blissful couple? “We just can’t wait to be at home and be alone,” Rebecca grins. Newlywed Zied coos that he can’t wait to kiss her “in every place.” Seems like their honeymoon is off to a good start!

Previews

Next week, Jovi and Yara both have their doubts, and cringeworthy Andrew is apparently back to give his final dig at Amira. “How do we even know she had a panic attack? Nobody was there,” Andrew’s enabling mother echoes. Sounds healthy. Stephanie torches Ryan’s K-1 visa application before calling Harris’ baby mama, plus Natalie is wearing a fancy dress — will she actually get married to Mike? After three cliffhangers, she better!

