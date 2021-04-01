‘Fast Foodies’ Chefs Kristen, Justin & Jeremy Reveal Their Fave Fast-Food Dishes

In a year filled with plenty of time spent at home, many people turn to quick comforts like fast-food favorites, and truTV’s friendly competition series Fast Foodies unveils what delicacies are bringing celebrities to the drive-thru window.

Acclaimed chefs and Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford join forces with Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland for a laid-back battle of re-creation and reimagining celebrity fast-food favorites. Among the ongoing show’s hefty roster are the likes of Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, and many more.

While Kristen, Jeremy, and Justin duke it out for the “Chompionship” Trophy in each episode consisting of two rounds, the first focused on re-creating a celebrity guest’s favorite fast food dish, and the second focusing on the creation of an imaginative remix. Below, we catch up with the celeb chefs who open up about their own fast food cravings, what it’s like working in the COVID era, and much more.

This show has such a fun and laid-back format. How did the idea come about and when did you get involved?

Kristen Kish: So the concept was the brain child of a gentleman named Beau [Delmore]. Eventually it fell into all three of our laps, and for me personally, I love fast food and a little competition, but not too much. The best part about this show is the fact that we get to hang out with friends, we get to cook, and we don’t have all that pressure that we’re so used to seeing in regular competition shows.

Justin Sutherland: Yeah, I would definitely echo that. We’ve all done the heavy competition shows, and this was just a very unique opportunity to still cook at a high level but have a lot of fun, not take ourselves too seriously, and just hang out in the kitchen with your friends and hilarious celebrities.

Jeremy Ford: Yeah, I had an addiction to fast food as far back as I can remember. I was like, “Wow, I wonder how this is all going to unfold?” Sure enough, when we went into filming this thing, it was like instant connection on all three of our parts.

Every episode a new winner is crowned, but are you all keeping a tally of who is winning the most so far challenges overall? How competitive is it really?

Jeremy: Oh no, we’ve been counting [Laughs].

Kristen: No matter what setting you put chefs in, there’s always going to just be a little bit [of competition]. I think without having some form of competition, perhaps we wouldn’t try as hard. I think we are able to pump out and produce really great product because of our competitive nature.

Justin: I agree. We’re all chefs and competitive, but I think when the stakes aren’t as high, I think it allows us to be even more creative, and out of the box than we normally would have done in a very intense competition situation.

Kristen: And we’re clearly not afraid of drinking and cooking because really at the end of the day, if we mess up, it’s okay.

You’ve served so many celebrities their favorite fast food dishes, are there any that align with your own tastes?



Justin: I probably eat an Egg McMuffin a day, so when that came out, that hit pretty close to home [Laughs]. I was very, very excited for that. And everyone knows I’m a really big fan of Arby’s, so if they want to bring us some Arby’s, I would not complain.

Kristen: I think what’s really cool is that we did the McDonald’s and Dominos and all that kind of stuff, but Portillo’s, which Jeremy loves to say, was a really cool way of bringing in the higher-end fast food. Our finale episode with Fortune Feimster’s Panda Express was pretty fun.

Jeremy: I’m a Taco Bell guy. There’s so many good memories from like leaving band practice and getting a Chalupa. So Taco Bell was definitely one that I wanted to come and bring it because it’s like I owe them my whole life’s work.

If you were a guest on the show, would there be a favorite fast food dish or treat you’d like to have reimagined?

Kristen: I don’t know if the boys will agree with me, but I think for, knock on wood, a [possible] Season 2, I would like to see some dessert-ish thing, only because I have a fond obsession and nostalgic vibe with the A&W root beer float. That’s my childhood dessert growing up.

Justin: I would say as long as we stop it at root beer float, I’m okay with it.

Jeremy: Anything past that, Kristen is on her own.

Justin: Like I said, earlier, I love Arby’s. I could see having some fun with a good beef and cheddar.

Jeremy: I would do Popeye’s. That’s my jam.

When it comes to guests, are there any you’d like to see stop by the show to share their fast food faves?

Kristen: My dream person to ever just be in a room with or cook with, is just Madame Vice President herself, Kamala Harris.

Jeremy: Oh my God. That’s such a good one. I’d love to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson come hang out with us or my buddy Shaq. He’s hilarious. I think he’d be great on the show.

Justin: I think Dave Chappelle. He would be a riot.

Fast Foodies, Thursdays, 10:30/9:30c, truTV