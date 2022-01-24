‘Fast Foodies’: Nikki Glaser Plays a Game in Season 2 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Fast Foodies is coming back for another round of tasty and elevated guilty pleasure dishes beginning Thursday, January 27 on truTV and we have an exclusive sneak peek at the kitchen shenanigans.

Back to work are culinary masters Kristen Kish, Justin Sutherland, and Jeremy Ford who tackle Nikki Glaser‘s favorite fast food dish for the premiere episode. But before anyone can get too wrapped up in the cooking process, the chefs and Nikki are playing a game aptly titled “Nikki Have I Ever?”

The twist on “Never Have I Ever” forces players to don caps equipped with veganaise (a vegan alternative to mayonnaise). “We’re getting ready to play a game called ‘Nikki Have I Ever?'” Jeremy announces. “We’re gonna ask her some questions, if she has done it, you have to take a sip out of these guys,” he continues before unveiling the hats.

Needless to say, the reaction to this game isn’t the most pleasant for Nikki and Justin who both despise mayo. “Why am I being punished?” Nikki wonders, questioning her role in the show as a guest. Among some of the questions asked are whether or not Nikki has walked through a drive-thru, peed in the shower, or slid in the DMs among other questions.

While you’ll have to tune into the clip, above to find out her answers, expect plenty of laughs as the cooks and Nikki get grossed out by the veganaise. Season 2 pits the chefs against one another as they recreate famous fast food dishes for their celebrity guests in hopes of earning the “Chompionship Trophy.”

Along with Nikki, other Season 2 guests include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Moynihan, Baron Davis, Jillian Bell, Keith and Kenneth Lucas, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Horatio Sanz, and Joel McHale.

Check out the sneak peek above, and don’t miss the stellar lineup of guests as Season 2 of Fast Foodies kicks off this month on truTV.

Fast Foodies, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 27, 10/9c, truTV