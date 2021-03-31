Did Michael Strahan Really Close His Iconic Tooth Gap? His ‘GMA’ Cohosts React

Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan is sporting a new look, but is it permanent? The co-host of ABC’s morning news program shared an interesting video on his social media pages Tuesday, March 30, in which he appears to go through a dental procedure to close his signature gap between his two front teeth.

The video set the internet ablaze, but Strahan’s GMA coworkers are skeptical, as they discussed on the show on Wednesday, March 31. In fact, they think this could be some carefully crafted April Fool’s Day prank.

The former pro-footballer and Live with Kelly and Michael co-host become iconic for his tooth gap, so it’s definitely a shocking transformation.

At the beginning of the video, Strahan notes to his dentist that most people would tell him to not do the procedure, essentially erasing his iconic look. Still, Strahan says, “I’ve gotta do what I want to do for myself.”

The dentist is then seen taking an impression of Strahan’s teeth, but it’s unclear if it was used to make a removable mouth piece. In any case, he walks away with a filled-in tooth gap, smiling wide with his new pearly whites.

Strahan’s coworker Lara Spencer isn’t so sure that he’s really bid his gap farewell. “Michael (was) not available for comment when I called him,” Spencer said during the Wednesday broadcast of GMA, “he is currently on vacation… I will say it’s suspiciously close to April Fool’s Day, so we will just have to wait and see that megawatt smile when Michael gets back to the show next week.”

Only time will tell for sure whether Strahan’s new look is sticking around for good, but let us know what you think of his transformation in the comments below.

