‘S.W.A.T.’ EP Promises ‘an Epic Showdown’ Between the Unit and the Dukes

Last time SWAT faced off against the white nationalist group the Imperial Dukes (in the January 27 episode), they suffered the tragic loss of one of their own: Newbie Erika Rogers (Lyndie Greenwood) died in a shoot-out during a raid on a compound.

In the April 21 episode, the brave unit must confront a second Dukes cell that’s spreading hate via social media. There’s “an epic showdown,” says S.W.A.T. exec producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. “The Dukes employ an unexpected deadly weapon to try and maximize casualties.”

It’s a reckoning for team leader Hondo (Shemar Moore, above), who had questioned the way he handled the op in which Erika was killed.

“Her loss is his biggest test as a leader so far,” Thomas adds. Now Hondo is “determined to get justice, confident and bolstered by his team.”

