CBS Renews ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ and More for 2021-2022 Season

A handful of CBS procedural dramas are not going anywhere.

The network announced on April 15 that it has renewed Blue Bloods (for Season 12), S.W.A.T. (for Season 5), NCIS (for Season 19), Bull (for Season 6), and Magnum P.I. (for Season 4) for the 2021-2022 season.

They join the previously renewed Bob ♥ Abishola (for Season 3), The Neighborhood (for Season 4), The Equalizer (for Season 2), FBI (for Season 4), FBI: Most Wanted (for Season 3), Young Sheldon (for Seasons 5, 6, and 7), and Tough as Nails (for Seasons 3 and 4).

CBS has also ordered a third FBI series, FBI: International, for next season. It will debut during a crossover of the other two series in the franchise.

We’re still waiting on news regarding the futures of more than a handful of CBS comedies and dramas: All Rise (in Season 2), NCIS: Los Angeles (in Season 12), SEAL Team (in Season 4), The Unicorn (Season 2 has finished airing), and freshman series B Positive, Clarice, and United States of Al.

Meanwhile, three long-running series will be saying goodbye this spring: MacGyver (on Friday, April 30), Mom (on Thursday, May 13), and NCIS: New Orleans (on Sunday, May 23).

While NCIS is going to be losing one series in the franchise (and a second’s fate is up in the air), a new spinoff, set in Hawaii, with a female lead, is in the works. We’ll have to wait to see if it joins the rest of these shows in the 2021-2022 lineup.