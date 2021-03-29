Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Sets Production and Unveils Cast

Disney+ has announced production details and casting for the long-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

First things first: The upcoming Star Wars title, which follows the iconic Jedi Master, begins filming in April. It had already been announced that the cast would feature Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, and joining them will be: Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Loving), Bonnie Piesse likely reprising her role as Beru Lars, Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Power) Simone Kessell (Reckoning), and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

McGregor and Christensen appeared in George Lucas’ second Star Wars trilogy (the prequel trilogy), 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, and this will be their first reunion in those roles.

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the new series picks up in the wake of Kenobi’s greatest failure, which saw the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen). Turning to the dark side, Skywalker transformed into the Sith Lord Darth Vader that fans have come to know well over the years.

The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow is set to direct the project, which she’ll executive produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, McGregor, and writer Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi joins a growing list of original Star Wars series heading to Disney+. These include Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson, and a Lando Calrissian-focused program.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, TBA, Disney+