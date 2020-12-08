Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' Boston Mix-Up

Confusion over the filming location of Disney+'s forthcoming Star Wars series centering on Obi-Wan Kenobi seems to have been cleared up after several outlets had reported the untitled project would shoot in part in Boston, Mass.

At the beginning of the month, a listing made by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com created a frenzy when it was labeled that the production, featuring returning Ewan McGregor, would begin filming in London and stateside in Boston, Mass. But a story on Boston's WBZ News's website points out an error: The Boston in the listing is not, in fact, in Massachusetts, but the town of Boston outside of London.

The CBS news affiliate also reports that production on the highly anticipated series from LucasFilm will begin filming in early January.

In an appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in October, Ewan McGregor had said that "we start shooting it in March of next year." The new listing indicates that production will begin two months sooner than anticipated.

Before the show's location was cleared up, by the way, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert couldn't resist reimagining the Cheers theme song for Obi-Wan Kenobi's show. It's definitely worth checking out:

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

The series is situated eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and 11 years before Star Wars: A New Hope. The show was announced during the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim.

