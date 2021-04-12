‘Days of Our Lives’: Stacy Haiduk on How Kristen Will Blackmail Sami (VIDEO)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Days of Our Lives‘ April 12 Episode.]

There are more than a few unscrupulous characters in Salem on NBC’s daytime sudser, Days of Our Lives. But of all of them, if you had a secret the last person you’d want to tell would be the duplicitous Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). But it’s Kristen — masquerading as her kooky double, Susan Banks, while Susan pretends to be Kristen in prison — who discovers a big secret that could make life very uncomfortable for one of Salem’s favorite faces.

So, “Susan” has been staying with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn), where things are getting crowded. By staying with them, “Susan” has easy access to Kristen’s love, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who is also staying there and has been getting cozy with his ex, Chloe (Nadja Bjorlin). John and Marlena are also putting up Marlena’s visiting daughter, Sami Brady DiMera (Alison Sweeney).

So, on the April 12 episode, when Sami escorts ex-husband Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) from her bedroom early in the morning (she had confided in him that she and her husband E.J. are on the rocks, and you can figure out the rest!), who sees Sami shuttling Lucas out but “Susan”! What will she do with this info, and will she use it to blackmail Sami to help her keep Chloe away from Brady? (I think we can all guess the answer!)

To find out what’s coming next, TV Insider talked with Haiduk, who gave us an idea of what to expect and how much fun Kristen will have sticking it to Sami. Check out the interview above.

Days of Our Livesairs weekdays on NBC. Check local listings for times in your area.