‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Patrick Muldoon’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

What To Know Patrick Muldoon’s official cause of death has been revealed as myocardial infarction.

His death certificate confirmed he was cremated on April 28 following his passing.

Friends and former co-stars previously shared heartfelt tributes honoring Muldoon’s kindness, humor, and lasting impact.

Patrick Muldoon‘s official cause of death has been revealed following the Days of Our Lives star’s passing on Sunday, April 19, at the age of 57.

According to his death certificate, released by the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health and obtained by Us Weekly, Muldoon died of myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

Underlying causes included a hereditary coagulopathy, which occurs when there is a problem with how the body forms blood clots, and pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that blocks blood flow to an artery in the lung.

The death certificate also noted that Muldoon was cremated on Tuesday, April 28.

Muldoon, who played Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives and Richard Hart on Melrose Place, died on April 19. Following the news of his passing, several of Muldoon’s friends, fans, and former co-stars shared heartfelt tributes, including his ex-girlfriend and Starship Troopers co-star, Denise Richards.

“This is so hard for me to put into words,” Richards wrote on Instagram on April 21. “I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family. We met in our first acting class, I was 19 never had an acting job and you were 21 a student at USC doing a recurring role on who’s the boss. And here we are. 36 years later. My whole adult life & I don’t know it without you.”

She added, “We thought we’d live forever or at least into our 90’s. Schweetbabe I will be looking for those signs. I need to know you’re still here with me. I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe.”

Tori Spelling also paid tribute to her ex on social media, writing, “I wasn’t ready to write because then it felt real. And, this shouldn’t be real. What I met and ultimately fell in love w/ was not just a beautiful on the outside creature but the most beautiful soul. He was special and one of a kind. The kindest most caring human w/ raddest weird sense of humor. We got each other! Laughed a lot ! I laughed w/him and at him and he loved it.”