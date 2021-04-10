‘When Calls the Heart’: Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally on What Comes Next With Elizabeth (VIDEO)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 8, “A Parade and a Charade.”]

Let’s hope you Hearties have someone close to hold onto because the April 11 episode of Hallmark’s When Calls the Hearthits us with a doozy of a moment. That’s when noble mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) finally tells our heroine Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) about the kinda-sorta part he played in her husband Jack’s unfortunate death years ago.

In a chat with the two competitors for Elizabeth’s heart, above, McGarry tells TV Insider that, for Elizabeth, his confession could be insurmountable: “I think this is a big thing moving forward to see if she can forgive him,” he says.

And will it send Elizabeth right into the arms of Nathan’s romantic competition, businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally)? It could happen. Earlier in the episode, Elizabeth and Lucas share a sweet moment in his office when she pats the chair next to her for him to join her. They even hold hands, a bold move for the widow Thornton considering she’s been very careful about moving too fast with either of the worthy candidates for her heart.

In our talk, McNally notes that “one of the recurring themes so far this season has been that Lucas is usually trying to move things forward…so I think it’s a win for Lucas that she offers that.”

Given we still have four episodes left in the current eighth season (and waiting on word for a ninth season renewal!), a lot could happen between now and the season finale. Be sure to watch the video for a preview of what’s coming next, plus their take on the latest episode’s developments — including that tense moment between Lucas and Nathan at the oil rig— and their words of advice to fans of Team Lucas and Team Nathan waiting to see who Elizabeth finally chooses.

