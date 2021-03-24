Lifetime Sets ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ TV Movie

A third TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to Lifetime.

Following their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special that aired March 7, Lifetime has greenlighted Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, set to premiere in the fall of 2021. Casting is underway and production will begin this spring.

According to the movie’s logline, it “reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.” Among the points to be covered in the film are: “Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

Escaping the Palace will also include the private family feuds — between Will and Harry, Kate, and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles — that led to Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family.

This is the third film about Harry and Meghan from Lifetime. It follows 2018’s Harry & Meghan, which focused on the love story of the couple as newlyweds, and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, about their first year of marriage. Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played Meghan and Harry in the first film and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field (pictured at the top) took on the roles for the second.

Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are serving as executive producers on Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Menhaj Huda will direct, and Scarlett Lacey will write the script. Huda directed the first two films, while Lacey co-wrote the script of the first one and wrote the one for Becoming Royal.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, Fall 2021, Lifetime