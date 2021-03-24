Raven-Symoné to Star in ‘What Not to Design’ Pilot for HGTV

If you’ve ever watched TLC’s What Not to Wear and thought you’d love to see a spinoff focused on home design, you’re in luck.

HGTV has greenlighted a one-hour pilot for What Not to Design (working title) with singer, actress, and design enthusiast Raven-Symoné, based on the TLC hit. It follows her and her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, as they lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters. That includes everything from homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections.

“Style mistakes are not confined to clothing,” Raven-Symoné said in a statement. “Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do — and what not to do — to create beautiful spaces.”

The pilot features homeowners stuck in a style rut who have Raven and her team helping them figure out what they’ll keep, what they’ll throw away, and what they’ll sell online before emptying the rooms of everything, including the carpeting, drapes, and wallpaper.

“To call these homes eclectic would be kind,” added Raven-Symoné. “We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list to the rest of the house.”

What Not to Wear premiered on TLC in 2003 and aired for 10 years. It was based on the U.K. version that aired for seven seasons, from 2001 to 2007. In it, family and friends nominated someone they thought needed a style overhaul, and in the U.S. version, style experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly came in to give a fashion makeover.

What Not to Design is based on BBC Studios’ format of the original series. The pilot will be produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.