New Kids on the Block Star Jonathan Knight Is a ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ for HGTV
Though he’s best known as one-fifth of the ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block (still touring!), Jonathan Knight was born to do this show, Farmhouse Fixer, premiering March 3.
As a kid, he recalls, “my mom used to drive me around [the Boston area] to look at old homes.” Armed with her love of history plus skills gained from his contractor dad, Knight spruces up aged farmhouses over six episodes. Here’s what to expect.
How to Lower the Price of Your Cable Bill in 4 Easy Steps
Surprises
Crawling deep into a Hollis, New Hampshire, basement brings “the most unusual find of my whole career”—a well hidden underneath the house, predating running water.
Lows and Highs
An experienced flipper, Knight was new to working with clients — and making calls about cost overruns. (“It’s never a comfortable situation.”) But the results! Happy homeowners “still send me pictures of the kids at the breakfast bar.”
Ty Pennington on Bringing a 'Little Realness' to HGTV With 'Ty Breaker'
Respect
Preserving the past — say, listing the names of previous and current owners on wooden ceiling beams — is key. “It’s fun to be able to look back so that we can look forward.”
Farmhouse Fixer, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 3,9/8c, HGTV