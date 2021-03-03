New Kids on the Block Star Jonathan Knight Is a ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ for HGTV

Though he’s best known as one-fifth of the ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block (still touring!), Jonathan Knight was born to do this show, Farmhouse Fixer, premiering March 3.

As a kid, he recalls, “my mom used to drive me around [the Boston area] to look at old homes.” Armed with her love of history plus skills gained from his contractor dad, Knight spruces up aged farmhouses over six episodes. Here’s what to expect.

Surprises

Crawling deep into a Hollis, New Hampshire, basement brings “the most unusual find of my whole career”—a well hidden underneath the house, predating running water.

Lows and Highs

An experienced flipper, Knight was new to working with clients — and making calls about cost overruns. (“It’s never a comfortable situation.”) But the results! Happy homeowners “still send me pictures of the kids at the breakfast bar.”

Respect

Preserving the past — say, listing the names of previous and current owners on wooden ceiling beams — is key. “It’s fun to be able to look back so that we can look forward.”

Farmhouse Fixer, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 3,9/8c, HGTV