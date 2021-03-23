‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Sets Season 2 Premiere at HBO (VIDEO)

A Black Lady Sketch Show is officially gearing up for its Season 2 return as HBO unveiled the premiere date for the Emmy-nominated series from Robin Thede.

On Friday, April 23, A Black Lady Sketch Show officially returns for its six-episode second season, after a long delay. Season 1, which also ran for six episodes, premiered in August of 2019 to a warm reception by viewers and critics.

The narrative sketch comedy series highlights a core cast of talented Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a reality that subverts expectations. In celebration of the show’s return, HBO unveiled a new teaser featuring Thede.

“Oh, you thought a pandemic was gonna stop me?” Thede says, turning to the camera. Clearly COVID couldn’t stop the comedy. Along with airing on HBO, the program is also set to stream on HBO Max where viewers can check out Season 1 right now.

Joining Thede for Season 2 are new cast members Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend who feature alongside returning players Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. Due to scheduling conflicts caused by COVID-19, cast member Quinta Brunson will not appear in Season 2.

Along with the core cast, Season 2 is set to feature a hearty roster of guest stars including executive producer Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku, and more.

Don’t miss out on the laughs — check out A Black Lady Sketch Show when it returns to HBO this April.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, April 23, 11/10c, HBO