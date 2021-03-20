’90 Day: The Single Life’: Broken Bones and Crushed Hearts (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life]

There’s no stopping these 90 Day fan favorites from finding love. As Brittany gets out of her comfort zone, Ed desperately tries to escape being labelled as a friend to Liz. Plus, Fernanda confronts her estranged father and Colt faces his fears of reuniting with ex Jess to prove to new love Vanessa that he’s matured. It seems there’s more pain to be had before healing these damaged hearts!

Ed: Friend Zone No More?

Ed’s quest to escape the friend zone becomes more complicated as he tries to woo Liz. Ed reveals to the camera that a relationship with his past love interest lasted for 13 years. “We worked at a restaurant and I had a crush on her, and I would ask her out to what I thought was a date but it wasn’t, she was just hungry,” Ed admits. “We did everything together. For 13 years, I didn’t have the balls to tell her how I felt. When I finally did, she said ‘No, I don’t see you that way.’ She ended up moving to San Francisco and get married a month later, which was kind of odd.”

Ed doesn’t want to be “strung along” again, and asks his mother to meet Liz to give her opinion. He sets up an adorable backyard date for Liz, complete with dinner and drinks, and “serves” Liz and his mom. “Welcome to Big Ed’s restaurant!” he jokes. Liz meanwhile is still feeling things out, and finds it odd to meet Ed’s mother after only two dates.

Ed plans to go in for the first kiss with Liz, and it does NOT go as planned. Ed awkwardly grabs Liz’s face while she’s leaving, and brushes her nose with his lips as Liz turns away. “You can’t do that!” she jokes, although the move is disturbingly aggressive. “That kind of pushed me back. I didn’t know you were going in for that,” Liz continues. Ed swears it was spontaneous (it wasn’t), and Liz leaves…but quickly comes back to clarify that she does care about Ed, just not in a romantic way yet.

“I just wasn’t expecting that. I just thought we were on the same page of being super slow,” Liz explains. “I can’t imagine you not in my life.”

Ed apologizes through tears. “The minute that you don’t believe there’s somebody out there for you, it’s over,” he states.

Brittany: Crashing Into Love

Brittany wakes up next to Justin, but tells the camera that they were not intimate. “I’m trying to make sure that he’s here for the right things,” Brittany promises. She also is still torn between Justin and Terence.

Brittany and Justin go ATV riding for a “down and dirty” adventure. Justin admits that he’s falling for Brittany a bit, and promises Brittany that she can trust him more than her exes.

Yet their fun turns sour after Brittany flips her ATV and goes to the emergency room. “I was in the air just praying that I was going to live. It was really scary, but Justin rushed to my side,” Brittany explains. “I found out that I separated my shoulder and broke my clavicle.”

Could Brittany’s accident be the catalyst for her romance with Justin? “Justin is just showing me how he is as a partner, but I don’t want to fall too soon,” she says. “I’ve done that in the past and I always end up hurting myself.”

Fernanda: Confronting Her Father

Fernanda visits with her grandparents, and plans to reconcile with her estranged father. Her dad had Fernanda when he was a teenager, and explains that he regrets not being there for her. “I was a f**king mess. I just had a lot of bad influences telling me to run,” Fernanda’s father apologizes. “I wasn’t a father. I was just like a sperm donor at the time.”

Fernanda cries that for years she thought her dad left because he hated her. “I just feel like moving forward I need to heal that feeling of abandonment,” she admits. Her father owns everything, and apologizes. They hug and tell one another they’ll always love each other.

Colt: Black Hole Heart

Similarly, Colt and Vanessa spent the night together — but these two admit to giving each other “benefits” the night prior. “I think we need a bigger bed,” Colt jokes. He invites Vanessa to “put her twist” on his home decor. He also compares Vanessa’s love to “approaching a black hole” that seems to grow more distant as he gets closer. Colt still finds time to complain about ex-wife Larissa though!

Vanessa even says Colt “treated Jess like a side chick,” and that he was cheating on Jess both with Vanessa and other women. “I don’t think you ever told her the truth about when we actually started sleeping together,” Vanessa reveals. She doesn’t want to be in Jess’ position, and Colt thinks the best way to bury the hatchet would be to double date with Jess and her new husband. What could go wrong? Guess we’ll have to find out next week!

Previews

Besides the big Colt vs. Jess showdown, Danielle dregs up Mohammed’s past comments about her smell (seriously), Molly’s friends push Kelly to reveal his past, and Ed talks with his brother about what to do with Liz. But back to the main event: “Colt is trash man,” Jess scolds. We can’t wait for this reunion of cheating exes!

90 Day: The Single Life, Sundays, Discovery+