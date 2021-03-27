’90 Day: The Single Life’: Fan Fanning the Flames (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of 90 Day: The Single Life]

Who knew a flame could burn out so fast? Molly and Kelly’s cute honeymoon period seems to have lost steam, while Colt adds fuel to a long-burning fire with former girlfriend Jess. Plus, Liz may have rekindled sparks with her ex, leaving Ed in the dust. Get ready — this week pours gasoline on these singles’ love lives! Let’s forge through it.

Colt: Putting Out the Gaslighter

In an effort to prove to longtime love Vanessa that he’s truly changed, former cheater Colt asks ex Jess and her husband on a double date. Sound romantic? Not quite. Fans are quickly reminded of how Colt lied to Jess for months, even meeting her family and asking for her father’s blessing to propose. “He’s a liar, he’s manipulative, and he’s very gaslight,” Jess states to the camera.

Oh, Colt starts off the evening asking how Jess’ cats are. It may seem strange to some, but 90 Day viewers are all too familiar with Colt’s feline obsession. Then he gets into it. “I’m sorry I wasn’t the best boyfriend,” Colt repeats to Jess.

New flame Vanessa awkwardly asks how Jess’ wedding was, and admits that she’s “working on” a relationship with Colt. Jess asks for Vanessa to recount the situation since she can’t trust Colt, and then the truth comes out.

“Colt and I started talking when he was with Larissa,” Vanessa explains, citing Colt’s infidelity with his first wife. “Eventually we met up in person. I just liked talking to him at the time. I didn’t really want to jump into a relationship” — Vanessa slyly leaves out the part that she was also married at the time — “and so I started dating somebody else. Colt got very mad that I was sleeping with somebody else, [so he slept with you] to piss me off. And then we started having sex about a month after you started dating.”

Colt confirms that their affair started when he returned from visiting Jess in Chicago, and that she was merely a pawn to ultimately win Vanessa’s heart.

But Jess is glad to have her suspicions validated. “I was right all the time,” she says with a smile.

And then in steps Jess’ husband Brian, who seems to maybe have had one too many beers. “You lie about a lot of sh*t,” he tells Colt. “Shut the f**k up, motherf***er.” Brian also separately tells the camera that Colt was “even weirder” than he thought, and that he was even more “full of sh*t” in person. “He’s literally the biggest joke,” Brian says with a grin. Jess definitely is pleased with her new man, for better or for worse.

The evening ends with Jess warning Vanessa that Colt will never be able to change his ways. “You know he’s going to cheat on you, right?” Jess says. “Open your eyes.” Jess admits to feeling sorry for Vanessa, but Vanessa thinks she’s the exception to Colt’s cheating streak. As for Colt his conscience is now clear, and he boasts that his performative closure is a reason for Vanessa to date him.

Danielle: On the Road to Empowerment

Danielle goes jet skiing with her gal pals, but later at the beach admits that she’s still hung up on her appearance. “I’m insecure about my weight and my looks, and I’m just insecure about approaching men,” Danielle vents.

Her friends immediately comfort her, sharing their stories of cellulite and stretch marks. “You can be perfect and somebody is going to find something wrong with someone,” one friend assures Danielle.

Yet there is something deeper bothering the former Mrs. Mohamed: Danielle is fearful of being intimate with a man. “Ever since Mohamed said those things, talking about the way someone smells or what they do down there, I built a wall up,” Danielle opens up through tears. “During the Tell All, he said that no man would ever want to sleep with me. I couldn’t believe he went that low.”

Danielle explains that she’s never tried to date seriously since being scarred from her past marriage. No wonder she needs more closure from Mohamed. “I need to be able to find a partner who appreciates me and cherishes me. In order to move forward all the way, I need this last apology from Mohamed,” Danielle concludes.

Molly: Grill Sergeant

Cutest couple Molly and Kelly explore Molly’s successful lingerie boutique LiviRae. The duo flirtatiously go through the bras and crotchless panties. “He was like a kid in a candy store,” Molly jokes.

However, the playfulness quickly ends over drinks with Molly’s friends. Molly’s best friend Nat immediately calls Kelly “sauceless,” and starts peppering him with inquiries about past relationships. Of course, being a Brooklyn police officer, Kelly didn’t fold under questioning. He only reveals that he split with his last serious ex because the relationship “reached its expiration date.”

That term didn’t sit well with Molly. “What the hell? At what point in our relationship are you just like, OK, we’re done, you’re expired? No one wants to hear that!” Molly vents to the camera.

Overall Kelly didn’t pass the friend test with Nat. “This guy is overstepping his boundaries,” Kelly confesses. “I think Molly wants her friends to do her dirty work right now. She doesn’t want to seem like she’s the insecure individual. I don’t want to open up right away because it’s my past, I don’t need to explain it to anybody.” Kelly does promise though that he’s looking for a true companion in Molly.

Ed: “This Sounds Like a Train Wreck”

Ed plays golf with his brother, who advises Ed to cut ties with Liz. “I’m hearing a lot of alarms,” he tells Ed. “Here’s the brutal truth: This sounds like a train wreck, man. You should be dating someone who adores you for you. This doesn’t sound easy.”

Ed goes on another date with Liz, this time at her house. However, Ed has reservations after spotting her getting drinks with another man — and not even saying hi to Ed the previous night. Ed confronts Liz and asks if she was on a date. He lists that he watched Liz multiple times with this mystery man, and even says he watches Liz walk to her car. Instead of pointing out his overbearing behavior, Liz states that the guy is a coworker.

Privately, Liz admits to the camera that she doesn’t want to pursue a relationship with Ed if he will get jealous of her platonic male friends. Ed takes this as a green light to ask Liz to accompany him to a wedding, and they decide to get one hotel room with two separate beds.

But Liz may never be Ed’s plus one. The following day Ed states to producers that during a girls’ night out, Liz’s ex met up with her. “They got into an altercation and Liz ended up coming over. She was upset,” Ed explains. “I think I asked one to many questions and it pissed her off.” Ed admits his questions were most likely “overzealous” and accusatory, even bordering on jealousy.

“She told me it had ended about two months before I started seeing her. My fear was that she would go back to him because she had quite a few years invested in him,” Ed continues. “That scared me. I don’t want to get hurt.”

Now Liz is ghosting him, and who knows if she’ll still be at the wedding. “I really screwed it up last night. I might not even hear from her again,” Ed dramatically says. “I think I might have blown it.”

Previews

Next week, Brittany debates showing Justin her “WAP” and Molly bids farewell to beau Kelly. Danielle also FaceTimes Mohamed for a final apology, and Ed finally realizes Liz’s true feelings. Fernanda also butts heads with Robbie, who may dump her in light of her trust issues. Can any of these singles catch a break?

