‘Home Economics’: The Stars Introduce the Siblings Who Make Up ABC’s New Comedy (VIDEO)

Blood is thicker than wallets inHome Economics, ABC’s charming new comedy about three adult siblings in San Francisco dealing with wildly disparate financial situations. As you can see in this exclusive first-look clip from the premiere, above, one’s got a lot, two have not, and they all have jokes. Here, we make the introductions.

Tom HayworthThat ’70s Showvet Topher Grace returns to network TV as the eldest Hayworth, an underselling novelist juggling infant twins, a tween daughter, and a fast-witted wife (Karla Souza). While Tom hides the fact that his new book is about the family, Hayworth is very open about loving his new brood: “We have trouble finishing scenes because we’re all laughing so hard,” he says.

Connor HayworthAmerican Vandal’s Jimmy Tatro plays the youngest sibling, a not-so-quick millionaire who has it all. Tons of dough. Great arms. Matt Damon’s old crib, which he mentions a lot. The only thing he’s missing is a happy marriage. “We like the idea of making him an underdog,” explains co-creator Michael Colton. “He might have the money and the big house, but his personal life is in trouble.”

SARAH HAYWORTHBluff City Law alum Caitlin McGee is the middle child, an unemployed therapist living in a tiny apartment with her wife, Denise (SNL’s Sasheer Zamata, who is a scream) and their two kids. What they lack in space they make up for in heart. Says McGee, “Our family is probably the happiest, but the brokest.”

Home Economics, Series Premiere, Wednesday, 8:30/7:30c, ABC