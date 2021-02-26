‘Home Economics’: Get Ready to Fall in Love With the Hayworth Fam in First Look (VIDEO)

ABC unveiled a new first look at their forthcoming sibling comedy Home Economics with a teaser trailer.

Executive produced by and starring Topher Grace, the series is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. Home Economics centers on the adult Hayworth siblings, Tom (Grace), Sarah (Caitlin McGee), and Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who live in vastly different situations.

See Also ABC Orders 'Home Economics' Series With Topher Grace Airing in spring 2021, its focus is adult siblings who live in different social classes.

While Tom is swimming somewhere in the middle class with his wife Marina (Karla Souza) and their kids, sister Sarah is just barely holding on with her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata) and their kids in a tiny apartment. That’s where Connor comes in, as the youngest Hayworth brother finds himself living in the one percent.

Can Tom and Sarah swallow their pride to ask for some help and are they really worse off than Connor? The trailer teases all of this and more, promising plenty of laughs and seriously heartwarming moments in the episodes to come.

The series arrives Wednesday, April 7 on the network with a half-hour premiere episode. Don’t miss the premiere or teaser, below.

Home Economics, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 7, 8:30/7:30c, ABC