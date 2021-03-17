‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Lands Next Big Project, ‘The Colour Room’

Bridgerton break-out star Phoebe Dynevor is trading in Daphne’s lavish parties for a ceramics in her next big project, The Colour Room, a Sky Original film.

She’ll share the screen with costar Matthew Goode, who TV viewers will recognize from Downton Abbey, The Crown, the The Good Wife, and more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which will start production in April in England, tells the story of famed British ceramic artist Clarice Cliff.

Dynevor plays Cliff, a young factory worker with a widowed mother and younger sister. Goode’s factory owner Colley Shorter becomes impressed with her artistic talent. Along the way she meetsan art designer played by David Morrissey, who aids her in her path.

Additional cast members include Darci Shaw as Clarice’s sister Dot, Kerry Fox as Clarice’s mother Ann, and Luke Norris.

The Sky Original is being directed by Claire McCarthy and written by Claire Peate, and is a co-production between Sky, Caspain Films, and Creative England.

The film will be released in theaters as well as on Sky Cinema later this year. Stay tuned for stateside info.